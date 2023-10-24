The Big Picture Erica Mena reveals that she had no idea DJ Envy was married when they began seeing each other, as he carefully chose his words and concealed the truth about his marital status.

DJ Envy engaged in love-bombing tactics to manipulate Erica, showering her with attention and affection before mistreating her and blaming her publicly for their affair.

DJ Envy's behavior demonstrates textbook narcissism, as he prioritized saving his money and reputation rather than taking responsibility for his actions and being honest with Erica.

Erica Mena is a recently unemployed reality TV star thanks to the fight between her and Spice on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. Her use of racist terminology was the alleged reason for her firing, despite production knowing the moment had happened before it aired. Whether or not Erica deserved to be fired is still up for debate. But what is understood is all the tea she’s been spilling now that she is no longer under the LAHHATL contract. And she is letting it all come out.

Erica sat down with Carlos King to discuss everything regarding her life, her career, and all the controversies she’s been involved with. And there have been several controversies. Erica has gotten flack for saying racially insensitive things in the past, but this was the first time she ever actually felt the repercussions of her actions. She had all kinds of issues with her second baby-daddy and well-known womanizer, Safaree Samuels. And now, thanks to her conversation with Carlos King, we have learned more about her relationship with DJ Envy.

Before 'Love & Hip Hop,' There Was DJ Envy

Image via Kingdom Reign Entertainment

Erica and Carlos were discussing her “body count” when Carlos brought up her relationship with DJ Envy. Many thought Erica played the role of mistress on purpose, and as it turns out, this isn’t necessarily true, from her perspective. Erica is firm in that she had no idea he was married at the time they began seeing each other.

“That came out right when I got on Love and Hip Hop, and we had just broken up because the wife found out, which I was totally oblivious to. I knew about the kids, mind you; I have a kid, but I have a baby daddy, and it’s more common where we come from to have kids, but you’re not married; you just got a baby mama.”

She went on to share that DJ Envy chose his words carefully when referring to his family, leading to Erica being completely unaware of his marital status.

“I knew about the kids, and it was always told to me [she was] his kid’s mother, never wife. And I didn’t get that realization until I got a phone call from the wife.”

Erica and DJ Envy were introduced to each other by a mutual friend when Erica saw him DJing at a strip club.

“Not even she told me he was married!”

Carlos pushed further, and Erica shared that it was entirely possible the friend had no idea he was married as well.

“He never walked around with rings or anything like that.”

DJ Envy’s deception did not stop there, at least according to Erica. The situation got much worse after his wife discovered the truth about his affair.

DJ Envy Put the Blame on Erica on ‘The Breakfast Club’

Image via BET

Erica was truly surprised that Envy was actually married. From her perspective, it seemed as if he had nothing to hide. Erica says his wife Gia called and asked if she knew her husband, noting:

“I’m over here--I have never been in this situation; here’s this man that’s been doting over me, showering me, you know? I’m starting to fall for him; I spent a lot of time with him. This man flew me and all my friends to Miami; we were living our best lives up and down New York City, holding hands; we were very public.”

This marks the sign of a true scammer. Based on what Erica shared, he divulged just enough truth to keep himself believable and her engaged. He love-bombed her and kept her in the dark for as long as he could until his wife found out. And when she did find out, he knew he was in trouble.

“Literally when she said ‘his wife,’ I hung up [and] call Envy, and he’s panicking. ‘Please don’t say nothing. I have to save half of everything. She’s going to try to take away everything from me. Please, please, please, please; I have to try. Just don’t say anything; don’t pick up no calls.”

Erica says all communication between her and Enbvy stopped immediately after the discovery. She was baffled by his double life, especially because he'd showered her with money, gifts, and attention. She says she even spoke with him on video chat while he worked from home.

Erica says she was content with the end of their romance and took it as a lesson learned until he played the blame game. He publicly shamed her on The Breakfast Club, something that folks listening to the show made Erica aware of. She explained:

“A couple of days later, I’m getting blown up. ‘Envy’s on-air dogging you out.’ [He said] something to the effect of how he cheated with someone that was beneath him, that whole stuff. So, when that happened, I was like, okay. So this is what he’s doing; he’s trying to save half of everything. I get it! But why run me through the mud when you knew I didn’t know.”

Based on what Erica shared with Carlos, it makes the situation even more sinister. And the news comes amid another scandal involving the radio host.

DJ Envy, whose real name is RaaShaun Casey, has come under scrutiny after the arrest of his business partner, Cesar Pina, who engaged in real estate fraud, promising to invest money given to him to develop real estate. The idea was that people would give him the funds, and he’d promise a return once the development was complete. However, Cesar wound up pocketing the money instead of doing what was promised. Envy was heavily involved with this, promoting the business and using his celebrity to get more people involved. As of right now, Envy has not been brought up on charges, but it sounds like they might happen soon.