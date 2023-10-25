The Big Picture Erica Mena's controversies and colorist remarks have caused major outrage, leading to her firing from Love and Hip Hop.

Erica Mena previously worked for Kim Kardashian on the show Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, but her attitude got in the way and she was let go.

Despite wanting to be a legitimate actress, Erica's reputation for drama has made it unlikely for her to transition her career now.

Erica Mena became a reality TV star primarily thanks to Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. Since coming into the limelight, she’s had multiple controversies cross her path, many of which she played a critical role in gassing up. The other controversies made her guilty by association, as in the case of DJ Envy hiding his marriage from Erica during her relationship with him. Despite having Black children, she’s been called out on countless occasions regarding colorist remarks. Her most recent situation led to her firing from Love and Hip Hop, as the racist remarks caused major outrage after airing on VH1. During the fight with Spice, Erica called her a monkey after Spice insulted her relationship, or lack therof, with her eldest son.

Since her firing, Erica has been on a mission to be more understood. She has taken the time to make her rounds, sharing her side of the story, as well as divulging information now that she’s no longer under the employ of the Love and Hip Hop franchise. As she spills tea any, and everywhere she can, it has caused many to reflect on the career she built as a reality star. But what many don’t know is that Erica got her reality TV start earlier than people realize. And, had she made the right choices, her career could have looked very different. Before her time on the VH1 series, Erica was a working music video and urban print model. She also worked alongside the Kardashian family. But unlike others who've been able to use their Kardashian affiliation to their advantage, Erica's journey has been different.

Erica Mena Worked DASH on ‘Kourtney and Kim Take Miami’

At the height of Kardashian fever, the show spinoff Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami became a hit for E! Entertainment television. The spinoff’s description was simple, with the two sisters focusing on getting their Miami clothing boutique up and running, and managing their staff.

Erica was hired early on to work as a DASH doll, or in normal terms, a sales associate. She was hired by Kourtney Kardashian, who shared some mutual friends with her. As it turns out, Erica's boyfriend at the time was close friends with Scott Disick, Kourtney's then-boyfriend, and was able to leverage his relationship with Scott to get Erica on the show. Erica’s time on the series provided a decent amount of drama early on. According to a VH1 article,

“Erica had an entire episode (season 1, episode 5) dedicated to her bosses threatening to fire her after cursing, having a 'tude, and constantly showing up late to work. Guess it was clear from the start that no one would make rules for Erica but herself. The Kardashians being no exception.”

Erica did have some positive moments in the store. Despite her attitude, she generally got along with her colleagues, even providing assistance whenever they were in need of someone who could speak Spanish. Ultimately, however, her behavior became too much, and she was let go from the store later in the season.

Erica wanted to be a legitimate actress, according to her recent interview with Carlos King. Working with the Kardashians could have catapulted her to that point. She could have risen in the ranks and become so close that she’d have no problems getting auditions. Alas, her attitude got in her own way. She also shared with Carlos that she approached Love & Hip Hop as if it were like “wrestling”, intentionally reacting in large ways because she thought that’s what she was supposed to do on the reality show. Whether she’s been acting this whole time or not, Erica Mena’s name has become synonymous with drama, and any opportunity to transition her career into being a legitimate performer is long gone now.