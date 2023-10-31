The Big Picture Erica Mena expresses remorse for her fight with Spice but refuses to apologize, citing Spice's past behavior and disrespectful comments.

The disgraced reality star says producers of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta prioritized ratings over integrity by not addressing the racial slur incident immediately.

According to Erica, the post-production team is equally responsible for the backlash, as they should have incorporated discussions on racism before the episode aired to address the issue properly.

Erica Mena continues to speak her truth as part 2 of her interview with Carlos King was recently released. While they cover a multitude of topics, there is one in particular that Love and Hip Hop Atlanta fans have been dying to know more about Erica’s fight with Spice. It's a fight that ultimately got Erica fired from the franchise. She shares her perspective on the incident and even seems to be remorseful, at least until Spice is mentioned.

The conversation between the two was heated from the jump. Erica attempted to complain about her hardships as a single mother, leading to Spice hitting back at her, essentially saying she isn’t the only single mother in the world who struggles. Erica shares that she’s been a single mother for 16 years, and this is the moment in the fight where things shift. Spice responds to Erica by saying that Erica has been a single parent for 16 years,

“With your son that don’t like you. My son loves me.”

This single comment from Spice sent Erica into a fury. She flipped a table, and they began getting into each other's faces. Seeing the escalation, the production crew separated the two women, and as they did so, Erica hurled these words at Spice:

“That b**ch should have died. you want to mention my kids. You monkey, you f***ing blue monkey.”

Referring to a Black person as a monkey is an insult deeply rooted in racism. The term was used to dehumanize Africans, both on the continent and the enslaved in other Western countries. The history is deep, and the public response to Erica’s actions was swift. While the outrage was common, some fans couldn’t help but see the shady moves of the producers. How did this moment happen and not be dealt with until after it aired?

Erica Mena Apologizes to the Black Community, But Not Spice

Alleges That Spice Didn’t Hear the Slur In Their ‘LHHATL’ Fight

Carlos wastes no time in part two of his interview with Erica, focusing on the racial slur incident that fired her from LHHATL. He asks Erica about a significant cultural issue between Black and Latinx women, saying that they “want our rhythm, not our blues.” At first, Erica’s response is somewhat of a “we’re all the same” kind of response, but ultimately shifts gears and takes ownership of her mistake (kind of). Erica apologizes to the people who were offended by her past comments, sharing, “I want to say to the women that feel that way, I know it’s going to take time, but if I can be given that, not only will I be making up for that, but I will constantly be doing my best to remind them how sorry I am in the things I do from here out.”

Carlos then gets more specific, asking if Erica would like to apologize to Spice, and that’s when Erica’s energy shifts. When asked about apologizing to Spice, Erica said,

“I would have [apologized] if she was genuinely broken from that comment, but let’s go back to the day it happened. She went on live and ranted for three hours on live saying I have all types of STDs, even mentioned Safaree a few times.”

She goes on to say that Spice was more mad about falling on her face, as she had just gotten surgery done. According to Erica, Spice’s live rants created a commotion large enough for lawyers to reach out to her.

“I had lawyers contacting me asking if I wanted to sue her for defamation, that they were ready to just do it," Erica claims. She alleged Spice made negative comments about her health and her as a mother.

She also shared that Spice was not upset about or aware of the slur until after production informed her about it.

“If she heard me say it and really felt [hurt], yes. I would really sit up here, with my blue shoes in my hand and apologize," Erica noted.

Erica Mena Says ‘LHHATL’ Producers Used Her As A Scapegoat For Ratings

‘LHHATL’ Season 11 Producers Allegedly Chose Profit Over Integrity

The fact that Spice had not mentioned the slur in her live rants the day the fight was filmed does cast doubt on whether or not she did hear and was offended by the slur Erica threw at her. And many wonder why the issue was not addressed immediately. When Carlos asked Erica about whether she felt she was set up by production, she said,

“I really feel like production when, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be great ratings, let’s go with it,’ and what they failed to realize is, yeah, it brought ratings, but it also brought backlash that you now have to save face for, and probably lost a lot of sponsorships.”

Her comments make sense, as anyone with integrity that witnessed the fight and the racial slur would have addressed it immediately. There was a better way to handle this situation, but when the right people aren’t in the right rooms, fiascos like this fallout occur. Erica goes on to say,

“They really chose to promote racism, but yet they want to have table talks now. And I’m not ‘not’ taking accountability for what I did. Yes, I did it or whatever, but if you’re going to show that, you should have shown her falling on her face because that’s what she was really mad about.”

Erica feels like the post-production team is equally as responsible for the backlash as she is, and she does have a point. The proper way to handle this would have been to address it immediately, fire or suspend Erica, and immediately incorporate discussions on racism and colorism before the episode aired so that those filmed conversations could be shared immediately after it aired. Waiting until the backlash occurred to fire Erica and make a big deal out of it is incredibly disingenuous. It shows that they don’t care about the racial slur and the deeply hurtful connotations behind it; they simply want to save face. This whole situation highlights the importance of diversifying post-production teams in reality TV, especially the series’ that have casts made up of predominantly Black stars.

