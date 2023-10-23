The Big Picture The upcoming season of RHOBH will focus on the Richards-Umansky drama and the intense feud between Erika Jayne and Denise Richards.

Erika is not a fan of Denise and is happy to discuss her OnlyFans account with the other ladies, leading to a heated confrontation.

Erika accuses Denise of lying about her involvement in a cyberattack against Garcelle's son, leading to Erika seeking revenge and escalating the conflict.

It's going to be Kyle Richards' Winter of Discontent, made glorious by the Bravo network. The trailer for the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has dropped, and while it appears Bravo will be making the Richards-Umansky saga the centerpiece of the upcoming season, there's something else going on in the three-minute preview that could be as interesting to watch: the hate-hate relationship between Erika Jayne and Denise Richards. It's no secret the two women have never been the best of buddies, with much of their friction caused by Erika's clashes with Denise's eccentric "cancer is your best friend" husband Aaron Phypers. In the show's 10th season, Aaron got openly aggressive with the cast members, causing Erika to confront him about his "mansplaining" behavior. From that point on, Erika's interactions with Denise could best be described as "cool," turning to "icy" when, during the women's trip to Rome, the group brought up the subject of Denise's alleged affair with Brandi Glanville. Denise returns to the 90210 zip code as a "friend of" in the upcoming season, but by the looks of things, it's going to be anything but a smooth ride along Rodeo Drive when Erika's driving the limo.

In the series preview, it's clear Erika is no fan of Denise, but is only too happy to discuss with the other ladies the subject of Denise's OnlyFans account. "Did you know that it's seven dollars for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans?" Erika announces to the ladies who lunch, as their mouths drop in a collective state of bowled-over stupefaction. Erika is later seen going for Denise's jugular after downing a glass of liquid recklessness, and viewers get a hint of that frightening Exorcist-inspired Pazuzu lower register voice that Erika brings out only for special verbal assault occasions, culminating in Denise shooting daggers from her brilliantly blue eyes and calling Erika "one evil woman." Next to Kyle's trials and tribulations, this may be the most exciting storyline of the new season. It appears this gloves-off battle between Denise and the "Painkiller" crooner has been simmering for some time, and its boiling point has finally been reached.

RELATED: Garcelle Beauvais Dishes On What Season 13 of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Will Look Like

Denise Rehashed Erika's Past Behavior

According to Erika, who appeared in August on the Tamra Judge-Teddi Mellencamp podcast Two Ts In A Pod, Erika and Denise were among the guests at a dinner hosted by Kyle. For no apparent reason, says Erika, Denise brought up Erika's inebriated behavior at Garcelle Beauvais' 2022 birthday party, which included Erika hitting on Garcelle's son Oliver and being rude to Garcelle's younger son Jax. Not taking kindly to Denise drudging up a regrettable incident from the past, Erika says she told Denise, “I’ve already apologized for that and we’ve made up. You don’t need to come back in three and a half, four years later, and try to check me." For the sake of clarity, the incident happened less than two years ago, but it's understandable that Erika would want to push that embarrassing misadventure as far back in time as possible. Erika never ruminated on what may have motivated Denise to bring up that unfortunate night, so there may be some other bitterness between the two women of which viewers are unaware.

Denise Accused Erika of Launching the CyberAattack Against Garcelle's Son

Then, according to Erika, to dig the knife in deeper, Denise called Erika a "bot monster," accusing her of orchestrating the massive hateful online attacks of Garcelle's son Jax that occurred after the airing of the birthday party episode. RHOBH fans are well aware that Erika has zero tolerance for those who tell lies about her, and yes, Denise lied about Erika's involvement in the cyber attacks. Former Housewife Diana Jenkins, whom a number of the show's fans suspected was the mastermind behind the online assault, launched her own investigation and ultimately identified the attacks as originating from an IP address and phone number belonging to an Instagram user in Northern California. So Erika has removed her $750,000 earrings and is ready to start slinging the Denise Richards mud. That's likely why Erika can be seen in the show's trailer, jugular veins straining, hair extensions swinging wildly, shouting, "You think I'm not gonna go as f**king low as I can?" Just ask Eileen Davidson and Teddi, who were both once on the receiving end of Erika's Raging Bull-style verbal punches.

Erika is Playing Up the Conflict

It will be interesting (not to mention entertaining) to see what Erika has in store for Denise, and it likely will be a "pretty mess." In addition, Denise has never been great at handling conflict, which was a primary reason for her exit from the show in 2020, so viewers will be looking forward to finding out if she's gained any strength in defending herself over the last three years, especially since her accusations appear to be indefensible. Then again, Since Erika is giving only one side of the story, it's likely there's more to Denise's muckraking than meets the eye, and since Denise has yet to comment at all, she might be saving some bombshells of her own that she'll launch at an opportune moment. This hasn't stopped Erika from playing up the conflict. She recently appeared on the Today show and teased that the food the guests were served at the dinner party in which Denise unleashed her fury was laced with some good ol' cannabis derivatives, which most certainly heightened the intensity of the atmosphere. "We were intoxicated because the chef cooked with THC," Erika confessed. "So while Denise is yelling at me, I’m high, so I kept laughing. I was feeling really good. The only thing I was mad about is that she ruined my buzz."

It looks like it's going to be a season of high drama and low blows, and while there's no doubt Kyle will be the leading lady in the proceedings, the Erika and Denise RHOBH smackdown should be a hot ticket, too. So grab your Birkin bags, don those Fendi sunglasses, and get ready for what promises to be, as Mauricio frequently says, an "ah-may-ssing" season.