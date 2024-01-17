The Big Picture Erika Jayne predicts Kyle Richards will be in the hot seat at the reunion for Season 13 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Richards has been reluctant to open up about her personal life and new friendship with Morgan Wade.

Andy Cohen will likely press Richards to answer tough questions, while Jayne is glad she won't be in the hot seat this time.

Erika Jayne has been a beacon of "forgiveness" and calmness in Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Explaining early in the season that she gave up fighting for lent, Jayne has turned a new leaf this season and focused on fixing her friendships, but that doesn't mean she's afraid of calling people out like Kyle Richards. Richards was the topic of conversation before Season 13 even started due to her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky and her new-found relationship (friendship or something more) with singer Morgan Wade.

It has resulted in Richards barely opening up with her friends, fighting with Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley, and changing many aspects of her life on the show with no explanation. Richards refusing to open up with audiences this season has been a frustration for fans, but according to Jayne, if anyone is going to answer for things at the reunion for Season 13, it is going to be Richards - at least in her opinion of how the reunion has been in the past. When talking to Entertainment Tonight, Jayne was asked about who would be in the hot seat at this reunion.

“Not me, and that, I am really happy about," she said, obviously, referring to her legal troubles in past seasons and answering for the actions of her ex-husband, Tom Girardi. But Jayne went on to say that she thought that Andy Cohen was going to be pressing Richards in the process of the reunion. “I’m sure that Andy [Cohen] is going to press Kyle. I think Kyle is going to have a hard time again this year,” Jayne said. Whether that will happen and Richards will answer the questions posed to her is another issue entirely as she has been cagey both on the show and in interviews recently.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 13

Season 13 of 'RHOBH' Has Been a Season of Struggles For Kyle Richards

Richards and her new-found friendship with Wade had interested fans before the start of the season. Now that we're seeing their dynamic in the show, including Richards tattooing her initial on Wade on camera, it has made many questioning what Richards is doing. Richards refuses to answer her friends or the general public about her situation with Wade, going as far as to tell Us Weekly back in December that she "didn't feel like sharing it on camera quite yet." She went on to talk about how she felt like the cast wasn't listening to her. “I was honest with the [cast]. When they started grilling me, I was like, ‘Why are you acting like I haven’t been honest? I told you it’s the worst year we’ve ever had.’ Did they want me to take them inside my bedroom? I don’t know what they wanted me to do. I felt like people I considered my friends hurt me,” she said.

What this all means for the reunion, we will have to wait and see, but Jayne is probably right. Cohen isn't going to let Richards get away with not opening up.

