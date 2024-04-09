The Big Picture Erika Jayne compared her own marriage woes to Kyle Richards', highlighting the reality behind reality TV.

Both Richards and Umansky continue to live together post-separation, causing speculation and media frenzy.

Despite their struggles, Richards and Umansky maintain a strong friendship and are not considering divorce, challenging public perceptions.

It seems like everyone has something to say about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage. Most recently, Erika Jayne added some more intel about her perception of what her fellow cast member Kyle Richards has been going through. The couple, who were together for over two decades, separated in July 2023. Since then, a floodgate of commentary has been reported. From other Bravo stars like Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi of Shahs of Sunset exclaiming that she “wouldn’t mind going on a date with Mauricio,” to the speculations of Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade’s coupling, the still married couple has had their fair share of media coverage.

This was to be expected as they are on two shows; Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Mauricio and their kids on Buying Beverly Hills. Neither one of them has shied away from sharing their status with the cameras. The whole world was able to look into what their day-to-day looks like now. Yes, they still live together. No, their kids didn’t expect it. And yes, it’s an all-around sad situation for all involved. The former lovers speak highly of each other and are adamant that they’re not considering a divorce just yet, but this only heightens the speculations even more.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills A reality series that follows some of the most affluent women in the country as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

What Did Erika Jayne Say About Kyle Richards?

Image via Bravo

As Richards and Umansky are living with the aftereffects of their separation, Erika Jayne compared her imploding marriage that was all over the news to Kyle Richards’ current situation. While on Bravo’s Hot Mic with Alex Baskin, Jayne exclaimed that both she and RHOBH’s last remaining original cast member had similar experiences as they had to talk about their marriage woes while it was unfolding.

Related Kyle Richards Is Offended by Erika Jayne Erika Jayne believes Kyle Richards should be in the hot seat at the RHOBH Season 13 reunion, and obviously, Richards disagrees.

“It’s like what Kyle is going through now – this is happening you guys,” Jayne says. Therefore, it allows the listeners to comprehend that this is not just a reality show for entertainment, but it’s also real life for the people who are on the show. Even though the two had a rough patch earlier this year, the two women consider each other dear friends and have helped one another on and off the show. Kyle Richards might have had a rough patch on the last season of RHOBH, as both the cast and audiences alike didn’t appreciate her behavior on the show. Yet, with Erika Jayne’s comments in tow, it might be time to think about how her filming experience was a little different from prior years.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock