The Real Housewives franchise has been plagued with a continuous stream of intense drama that has happened on and off the screen. From Jen Shah going to prison to Kim Richards’ personal troubles, the housewives across all cities are bound to be in the news. But none of the other ladies have made as much noise with their imploding drama as Erika Jayne. Or rather, Tom Girardi, Jayne’s by-now estranged husband. Girardi, who was a famous plaintiff lawyer in LA, was disbarred after he was accused of stealing client funds. He is facing five counts of wire fraud in Los Angeles. Alongside that case, he also has one pending in Chicago for eight counts of wire fraud, and four counts of criminal contempt of court. His reality star ex-wife was accused of being aware of his crimes, and a co-conspirator.

The question that remained on all The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ fans’ lips was whether Erika Jayne knew something about her husband’s shady tricks. She was adamant in saying that she had nothing to do with it. Eventually, even a judge determined that Jayne did not know about the alleged crimes. This didn’t stop her loyal audience from accusing her of going on the show just to save herself. But to that narrative, Jayne is putting a stop.

What Did Erika Jayne Say To The Accusations?

While on Bravo Hot Mic with Alex Baskin , Erika Jayne candidly spoke about her public woes in her marriage with Girardi . She even delved into whether she went on RHOBH to make things easier. According to her, however, that couldn’t be further from the truth. “It would be so much easier to have been quiet and wealthy – over there. It just would have been a really bad legal story as opposed to putting yourself out there on “Housewives” and everything else that comes with it,” Erika Jayne explains.

The 52-year-old singer went on to talk about how having to deal with the cameras and public perception alongside her imploding marriage was “one of the lowest times in her life,” as she “could never get away from it.” Jayne, who was a fan-favorite on RHOBH, before her husband’s legal problems started definitely had to work her way back into the audience’s good graces as many still think she didn’t handle it in the right way. She was still flashing her wealth at a time when it became abundantly clear that that was not the right course of action. Jayne even talked about walking past a magazine cover of her in a CVS while picking up her antidepressants that said, “How did she blow $25 million?”

While Girardi is setting up to go to trial on May 21, Jayne is opening up about “starting over” in life away from her husband of 20 years. Alongside having to reckon with the fact that not many others know what it is like to deal with this kind of betrayal as a public figure. Especially as a reality TV star who has to reckon with the fact that this is all imploding in real-time while also being cornered by cameras that will pick up footage for the next season of the show.

