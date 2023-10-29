The Big Picture Erika Jayne recently had to euthanize her dog Tiago and is grieving his loss, describing him as her "best friend." She shared her sadness and blocked her ex-husband Tom Girardi from contacting her on the day of Tiago's passing.

Jayne felt it was appropriate to discuss her dog's death publicly, even though she chose not to make an Instagram post about it. She is navigating the quietness of her home without her beloved pet.

The ongoing contact between Jayne and Girardi has been a source of speculation among the Real Housewives cast. Despite their divorce and Girardi's legal troubles, Jayne had continued communication with him until the day of Tiago's death, when she finally decided to block him.

Erika Jayne has been through a lot on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a lot of it at the hands of her ex-husband Tom Girardi. The singer and dancer talked to PEOPLE about her life recently and she opened up about having to put down her dog, blocking her ex on social media, and the fighting between the housewives. “I had to euthanize Tiago two weeks ago. I had to put my dog to sleep,” Erika told PEOPLE of the 12-year-old dog she described as her “best friend." "It’s just been really sad for me, and just it’s been tough.”

Jayne went on to talk about Tiago, saying that she felt wrong making an Instagram post about his death but that it does feel right to talk about his passing. “The house is quiet,” she continued. “My boy’s gone. So… yeah… I’ve been really grieving. And I didn’t do one of those Instagram announcements, but it just feels right to share it.”

It is that day that also prompted Jayne to block Girardi from being able to call her. “I had to put [my dog] to sleep two weeks ago and it was a day in which Tom Girardi was calling me 20 times a day and I just said, ‘You know what? I can’t do this.’ And I blocked him,” she shared. “So [he’s] been blocked for two weeks. So no, we’re not speaking.”

Erika and Tom's Problems Have Persisted Since They Split

The women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills questioned why Jayne was still in contact with Girardi after their legal troubles and divorce. In 2020, they split after nearly 30 years together. The reasons why surfaced as his legal troubles mounted. Many wondered if she split from her longtime ex after when it was clear he'd lose his fortune, which the Bravo star denies.

It was alleged that Girardi stole from money from the victims' families of a 2018 plane crash he represented in a lawsuit. Amid his reported declining health, his trial has been labeled as bizarre as he now has a conservator speaking on his behalf.