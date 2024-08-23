For those who are incredibly used to seeing Erin Moriarty in a relationship with Jack Quaid in Prime Video’s The Boys, you may want to brace yourself. Today we’re happy to share with you an exclusive sneak peek of the actress’s upcoming drama, Catching Dust, which sees her engaging in a very steamy smooch sesh with a bearded and dreamy Jai Courtney (A Good Day to Die Hard). The movie sees the pair playing a troubled couple on the outs, but in our fresh look, Moriarty’s Geena is certainly trying to keep the romance alive.

The sun has just gone down over the Texas sky in our sneak peek and Courtney’s Clyde is returning to the small trailer home that he shares with his wife, Geena. He silently enters the quiet home where Geena is awake tending to the laundry. Greeting her husband with a warm and welcoming smile, Geena asks Clyde for some help with folding before asking why he’s been home so late the last few nights. Not super eager to share his whereabouts, Clyde stays quiet, which acts as a weird turn-on for Geena, who starts feverishly making out with him. Eventually, Clyde pulls away because he needs to “wash up."

A tangled drama with a heavy side dose of thriller, Catching Dust centers around Clyde and Geena as their relationship is put to the test. Geena has always known that her hubby makes his living as an outlaw and has done so since his mom sent him off on his own when he was just a child. But as he’s gotten more and more controlling, she longs for a life away from their reclusive lifestyle set up in a trailer on the outskirts of a small community in Texas. That is until a couple from New York move their trailer onto the property. It’s been a long time since Clyde and Geena had any neighbors and these two strangers from the North immediately pose a threat to the solitary kind of life Geena and Clyde have cut out for themselves. As their worlds intertwine with two fresh faces, things begin to spin out of control for the married couple, putting both sets of neighbors in danger.

Who Else Is In ‘Catching Dust’?

The film largely focuses on the dynamics between Clyde, Geena, and their two new neighbors, so who are the stars behind these characters? Having previously appeared in Netflix’s Daredevil and Prime Video’s Jack Ryan, Dina Shihabi joins the cast of Catching Dust as Amaya, while House of the Dragon Season 1 and Sting star Ryan Corr will bite off more than he can chew as Andy.

Check out our sneak peek at Catching Dust above and see the poster below.