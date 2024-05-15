The Big Picture Ben gifted Erin a greenhouse made with recycled items for Mother's Day.

The greenhouse included family heirlooms and an oak table for shared meals.

Erin worked on the nursery for Aly and Jordan's baby, tying it to Aly's story of infertility.

The show Home Town has become a fan favorite among home improvement fans as we watch the Napier couple take on new houses while very clearly loving each other deeply. And their Mother's Day episode was an emotional one. Erin Napier was working on a room for their friends Aly and Jordan (who are having a baby) on the reality series when Ben Napier decided to do something nice for Mother's Day. As Erin was busy working on making a perfect nursery, Ben got to work making a greenhouse for his wife in their backyard and used family heirlooms to make it very special for her and made it into something that the entire family can enjoy together. Erin wanted their girls to learn about growing food and planets and so Ben thought this was a perfect gift to give her for Mother's Day.

Not only were plants and heirlooms included in the final product but a lot of the resources used to make the greenhouse were recycled from what the family already had. “I literally saved a lot of this stuff out of the trash,” Ben said in the episode. “Once you put it all together, it makes something incredible.” The idea was to make it as comfortable for the family as possible. “Everything on the interior of the greenhouse is unfinished, and I wanted it that way,” he said. “So all the framing is exposed, it’s rough.”

The greenhouse also has a table in it to enjoy time together there. Ben made a white oak table himself in his wood shop for her gift. “It’s that balance of rough and refined,” he said. “I wanted a place where you and I could come in and sit, and have a romantic dinner because we have two little girls,” Ben said and Erin even joined in to talk about how it is secluded but still connected back to their daughters. “And the baby monitor will reach.”

The Mother's Day Episode of 'Home Town' Warmed Viewers' Hearts

Not only was Ben's gift to Erin a wonderful Mother's Day surprise, but Erin working on Aly's baby room, Aly has been on the show before and works for Laurel Mercantile for Ben and Erin, was surprisingly moving. Aly, who struggled with infertility with Jordan, didn't work on the room herself so Erin tried to make it as welcoming and connected to Aly as she could, all while Ben was trying do make a similar space for his wife for Mother's Day.

Home Town can be streamed on MAX.

