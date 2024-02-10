The American Noble and Pulitzer Prize winner Ernest Hemingway is among the most celebrated authors who ever lived. His work, which was mostly produced between the mid-1920s and the mid-1950s, often offers audiences thoughtful meditations on solitude and the complications of life, making for some of the most intriguing novels ever written.

Thanks to his straightforward writing and approach to both novels and short stories, Hemingway has revolutionized modern literature, inspiring many writers even today. Given how many incredible and highly influential books the prolific Hemingway has worked on over the years, it only makes sense that a good chunk of those were adapted to the big screen at some point. As such, we celebrate the artist's work by looking back and analyzing the best Ernest Hemingway movie adaptations, from The Sun Also Rises to To Have and Have Not.

10 'The Sun Also Rises' (1957)

Director: Henry King

Filmed on location in France, Spain, and Mexico, The Sun Also Rises stars Tyrone Power, Ava Gardner, Mel Ferrer, and Errol Flynn. It focuses on a journalist injured in World War I, who moves to Paris for a fresh beginning. Complications arise when he forges new connections with a group of expatriates living a carefree life and finds himself in love with a woman named Brett Ashley, played wonderfully by Gardner.

Although it is not the best of the best Ernest Hemingway adaptations (it can feel a bit underwhelming after reading the book), The Sun Also Rises is still an entertaining and beautifully illustrated take on the novel of the same name, which is a fictionalized account of the events that the author experienced in Pamplona (via Town&Country) and one of his major works. Supposedly, according to Hemingway himself, the best part about the film is Errol Flynn.

9 'A Farewell to Arms' (1932)

Director: Frank Borzage

The first Hemingway novel to make it to the big screen tackles themes of war and purpose. A Farewell to Arms sees an American serving as an ambulance driver, Lt. Henry (Gary Cooper), and an English nurse named Catherine Barkley (Helen Hayes) fall head over heels for each other against the backdrop of World War I Italy.

Frank Borzage's pre-code romance drama, which was based on Ernest Hemingway's semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, earned Academy Awards for Best Cinematography and Best Sound, though it was also nominated for the big prize, Best Picture, as well as Best Art Direction. Although it sent out a hopeful message about such dark times, A Farewell to Arms was one of the films banned for its treatment of war as well as sexual content when it premiered.

8 'Islands in the Stream' (1977)

Director: Franklin J. Schaffner

Franklin J. Schaffner's Oscar-nominated feature is set in the British-controlled Bahamas and stars George C. Scott as the lead character. The movie portrays the story of an isolated sculptor who has left the civilized world to live a simple life in the Caribbean and revolves around the visit of his three sons before the start of World War II.

Islands in the Stream is undoubtedly one of the best Hemingway big screen adaptations; it was assembled by his widow, MaryHemingway, from among 332 works in progress Hemingway left behind at his death (via The New York Times). It ultimately resulted in an enthralling narrative that intrigues audiences, strong performances at its heart, and a great meditation on freedom and courage.

7 'For Whom the Bell Tolls' (1943)

Director: Sam Wood

Directed and produced by Sam Wood, 1943's For Whom the Bell Tolls is now regarded as an epic American war film. It stars Gary Cooper and the extraordinary Ingrid Bergman (in her first technicolor movie) and tells the story of an American International Brigades volunteer, who is fighting against the fascists in the Spanish Civil War. He ultimately falls for a young woman fighter.

Nominated for the Best Picture Academy Award, Wood's engaging movie earns a spot among the best movies based on Hemingway books, and that is thanks to its masterful acting and great casting. While far from a masterpiece (and definitely not everyone's cup of tea), For Whom the Bell Tolls is undeniably well-made.

6 'The Killers' (1964)

Director: Don Siegel

While John Cassavetes is known for being the father of independent cinema, given his career as a filmmaker, he was also a talented actor. The Killers proves this as he steps into the shoes of a car driver, the victim of a hit man (Lee Marvin) and his crime partner (Clu Gulager) who surprises them both by not getting away.

Don Siegel's neo-noir crime film based on the Ernest Hemingway novel of the same name is the second big-screen adaptation of the book. Although not as good as the first one (nor the director's best effort), 1964's The Killers is nonetheless tense and stylish, offering an entertaining narrative that will likely satisfy viewers who have read the novel. What's more? Expect RonaldReagan in his final film role before retiring from acting in 1966 to enter politics.

5 'The Old Man and the Sea' (1958)

Director: John Sturges

Viewers are introduced to an elderly Cuban fisherman, played by Spencer Tracy, who hasn't caught anything for 84 days in this Ernest Hemingway big-screen adaptation. His only companion? A young boy, Manolin (Felipe Pazos), is forbidden to join him on his fishing journey. On the 85th day, he finally catches a marlin, struggling to bring it back to the shore for three days and nights.

The Old Man and the Sea deservedly took home the Academy Award for Best Score. However, despite the incredible music John Sturges' movie features, its strongest aspect is perhaps the message it sends about persistence and courage. Despite its flaws, Hemingway's tale — which earned the author a Pulitzer Prize and a Nobel Prize — is perfectly brought to life in this beautifully shot 1958 film. Tracy was Oscar-nominated, too.

4 'Captain Khorshid' (1987)

Director: Nasser Taghvai

Made in Iran by talented filmmaker Nasser Taghvai, Captain Khorshid is one of the few Ernest Hemingway adaptations that aren't English-spoken. Taghvai's work is based on the author's novel To Have and Have Not but changes the setting to Cuba, the south of Iran, and the Persian Gulf. The plot follows a sailor (Dariush Arjmand) who is asked to take dangerous criminals out of the country with his boat. He manages to do this despite only having one hand.

Considered one of the best Iranian movies of all time, Captain Khorshid does a brilliant job of altering Hemingway's story's backdrop, adapting it to different circumstances, and providing audiences with a fresh and intriguing new take on the well-known novel. With great music and performances, the engaging and graphic Captain Khorshid is, all in all, a really solid adaptation.

3 'The Breaking Point' (1950)

Director: Michael Curtiz

The Breaking Point is the second adaptation of To Have and Have Not and features JohnGarfield (in his second to last film role) and PatriciaNeal as the lead. In the movie, the captain of a charter boat who is facing financial difficulties finds himself forced to resort to illegal activities to keep up with the payments on his boat.

While Michael Curtiz's The Breaking Point is arguably on a different level than that of Howard Hawks' movie, the filmmaker does a pretty good job at adapting the Ernest Hemingway novel — perhaps an even better one, if we consider how faithful to the book both film versions are. Be that as it may, Curtiz's classic film noir is a heart-wrenching and fascinating tale of desperation and corruption.

2 'The Killers' (1946)

Director: Robert Siodmak

Featuring Ava Gardner in one of her best roles (though she could've gotten more screen time), the first adaptation of The Killers endures the best. In this version, audiences take a sneak peek into an insurance detective's investigation into the execution by two professional hitmen of a former boxer, Swede (Burt Lancaster), who was unresistant to his murder.

Robert Siodmak's compelling movie is told in reverse, which was kind of innovative for the time it was released. For film noir buffs, the quintessential The Killers is essential viewing, standing among the best of its genre during the 1940s. Plus, what is so great about Siodmak's movie is how it fully expands on Hemingway's story and gives it greater dimension, resulting in a way-better-than-average adaptation. As expected, Gardner shines brightly in her breakthrough role.

1 'To Have and Have Not' (1944)

Director: Howard Hawks

Regardless of how far from a close of an adaptation it is, To Have and Have Not is an undeniable romance classic. Starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall in two of their most memorable roles (the iconic real-life couple met on the set), the movie is set during World War II and follows Harry Morgan as he helps transport a French Resistance leader (Walter Surovy) and his wife (DoloresMoran) to Martinique. In the meantime, he finds himself swept off his feet by a beautiful lounge singer.

The fantastic acting performances and incredible narrative elevate this Ernest Hemingway performance to higher grounds. However, it is Bogart and Bacall's chemistry that makes To Have and Have Not so irresistible. The film was understandably one of the highest-grossing movies of the 1940s and endures as one of the most influential American features of all time.

