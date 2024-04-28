Ernest Lubitsch was a German-born American filmmaker who specialized in witty comedies. He directed an impressive 44 features between 1914 and 1948, both during the silent era and during the advent of talkies. He had a trademark approach to storytelling that became known as the "Lubitsch touch"; his signature elements were banter and innuendo, his central themes the difficulty of connection and the silliness of social conventions. Even his romantic comedies tended to have a cynical edge.

In this regard, Lubitsch's movies are a great blend of entertaining humor and social commentary, often hiding serious messages beneath the jokes. He was also daring and irreverent, not afraid to push the boundaries of the Production Code or serve up political satire that many viewers found to be in bad taste. For this reason, several of Lubitsch's projects have aged remarkably well. The best of them are bona fide classics. Here are the director's finest films, ranked.

10 'The Doll' (1919)

Starring: Ossi Oswalda, Victor Janson, Hermann Thimig, Max Kronert

"You don't need to marry a woman: you can marry a doll!" Lancelot (Hermann Thimig) is afraid of women and doesn't want to get married, but his uncle, the Baron (Max Kronert) pressures him to find a bride. The young man decides to pull a fast one on the Baron by marrying a lifelike mechanical doll (Ossi Oswalda). However, Lancelot does not realize that he too is being tricked.

Most movies that are over a century old can feel quite alien and inaccessible to contemporary viewers. The Doll, at least, compensates for this with gorgeous sets, costuming, and hand-drawn elements that still look whimsical, if dated. Plus, the story itself contains a lot of intriguing ideas, like Lancelot's fear of intimacy and the solace he finds in the doll. Lubitsch also sneaks in a lot of double entendres and subtextual sexual jokes, which would have been daring for the time.

9 'Broken Lullaby' (1932)

Starring: Lionel Barrymore, Nancy Carroll, Philips Holmes, Louise Carter

Close

"Let us look to our tomorrows and forget our yesterdays." Paul (Phillips Holmes) is a young French musician haunted by the memory of a German soldier he killed during World War I. Consumed by remorse, he travels to the soldier's hometown to seek forgiveness from his family. There, he meets the man's parents and fiancé (Nancy Carroll) but struggles to confess his guilt. At times, Broken Lullaby veers into melodrama, with some awkward dialogue and occasionally stiff acting. Nevertheless, it succeeds as a moving study of war, guilt, and compassion.

Fundamentally, the film is about the power of empathy to bring people together, despite awful circumstances and political conflicts. It's all the more hard-hitting for being made at a time when the Nazis were gaining strength and war between Germany and France would soon return. It all builds up to a moving finale, wonderfully shot by cinematographer Victor Milner, who also frequently worked with director Preston Sturges.

8 'Heaven Can Wait' (1943)

Starring: Gene Tierney, Don Ameche, Charles Coburn, Marjorie Main

Close

"Sometimes it looks as if the whole world is coming to Hell." Don Ameche leads the cast of this fantastical comedy as Henry Van Cleve, a debonair and irreverent man who finds himself in the afterlife, recounting his life story to the Devil (Laird Cregar). In something of a twist, Henry is trying to prove that he belongs in Hell. Through flashbacks, Henry reflects on his tumultuous romantic escapades and the plentiful mistakes he has made.

The movie starts out as a lighthearted, somewhat satirical comedy of manners, but becomes an examination of loneliness, aging, and mortality. Ameche isn't amazing in the part (supporting player Charles Coburn is the real highlight), but the script is strong enough that it doesn't matter. Visually, Heaven Can Wait is also a treat, boasting luxurious production design, especially in the look of Hell's opulent reception area. As a result, the film bagged Lubitsch his third nomination for the Best Director Oscar.

7 'Cluny Brown' (1946)

Starring: Charles Boyer, Jennifer Jones, Peter Lawford, Helen Walker