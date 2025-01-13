Thriller movies are the cinematic equivalent of roller-coaster rides. Fascinating and adaptable, the genre isn't constrained to any specific type, either. Whether horror, action, drama or mystery, thrillers have remained an applicable and reliable form of entertainment since the beginning. A good thriller raises heartbeats, builds suspense and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

One of the most compelling subgenres of thriller movies and a subgenre that some would consider lost to time (to a degree) is the erotic thriller. Erotic thrillers often share the same framework as a standard thriller, with exaggerated elements of romanticism and explorations of sexual fantasies. They can best be described as movies that are exciting to watch but not recommendable for family viewing. For those looking to take a dive into this sensual subgenre, this is a selection of 10 essential erotic thrillers.

10 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros.

After Dr. William Harford (Tom Cruise) learns of his wife's (Nicole Kidman) unfulfilled desires, his crisis leads him into an increasingly bizarre series of events. After visiting a nightclub and reuniting with an old friend, William learns of a mysterious group that holds massive parties at a secluded mansion. William soon finds out the dangers of visiting one of these parties uninvited, which could cost him and his wife their lives.

Legendary director Stanley Kubrick's final film, Eyes Wide Shut is an incredibly entertaining and wildly unpredictable erotic thriller that remains one of Kubrick's more accessible films. It's daring, exquisitely acted and as exciting as anything the subgenre has to offer. Eyes Wide Shut is tantalizing and provocative entertainment—the kind of movie that dances and lingers in the mind like the smoke from a cigarette.

9 'The Last Seduction' (1994)

Directed by John Dahl

Image via October Films

Bridget Gregory's (Linda Fiorentino) beauty is matched only by her cunning. After convincing her doctor husband (Bill Pullman) to sell a large quantity of pharmaceutical narcotics to drug dealers, Bridget makes off with the money. Opting to hide out in a small mid-American town, Bridget sets her sights on a naive local named Mike (Peter Berg) as a means to end her husband's pursuit of the drug money she stole.

The Last Seduction is everything one could want from an erotic thriller: it's bursting with energy, wonderfully acted and cleverly constructed. Fiorentino is the perfect femme fatale; despite her devious nature, Bridget's sheer charisma is impossible to resist. The Last Seduction embraces its darkest narrative elements and has a ball doing so, making it effortless to admire and enjoy as a piece of pulp entertainment.