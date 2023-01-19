The erotic thriller: A slice of escapist entertainment that was once as lucrative as it was steamy. Back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the genre was firing on all box office cylinders and producing big hits left and right. However, by the mid-1990s, the erotic thriller lost a lot of its financial luster and vanished from the mainstream cinema scene.

Recent titles like Deep Water or the upcoming Fatal Attraction TV show adaptation on Paramount+ indicate that Hollywood still has a passion for this genre, but none of these rare returns to the erotic thriller have been anywhere near as big as Basic Instinct. The erotic thriller is now in a state of limbo, which can’t help but make one wonder: will it ever come back in a major way? Is a modern renaissance for the erotic thriller even possible?

RELATED: A Career Renaissance Founded In Revulsion, 'Deep Water' Shows Ben Affleck Is at His Best When Playing Slimy Characters

Why Was the Erotic Thriller Successful in the First Place?

Image via TriStar

Much of the initial success of erotic thrillers can be chalked up to the old adage “sex sells.” Moviegoers have always liked to watch attractive people navigate sexual quandaries and be physically intimate with one another, while vintage works by directors like Alfred Hitchcock showed the possibilities of combining that desire with some thrilling storylines. Sex is so often about the build-up, the suspense ingrained into foreplay, after all. Don’t super sexy movies and suspense thrillers tease audiences endlessly, albeit in different ways? Much like how horror and comedy are shockingly similar, cornerstones of the thriller and eroticism are also kindred bedfellows.

Thus, the erotic thriller was always going to be an appealing option to people, especially after the downfall of the Hays Code ensured that nudity and scandalous scenarios could be depicted in American cinema without much trouble. Plus, in the 1980s and early 1990s, there was an element of nostalgia informing the heyday of this genre. Erotic thrillers were heavily informed by the norms of classic film noirs, with many directors of these projects being influenced by filmmakers like Fritz Lang. General moviegoers also would’ve grown up with these movies on television or even sneaking into theatrical screenings. Erotic thrillers, then, could also function as a dose of nostalgia, a wistful whisking away to a bygone era.

On a much darker note, the obsession over erotic thrillers and their plots hinging on sexual encounters that lead to doom was also owed to a tragedy dominating news headlines in this era. The AIDS crisis was not treated with appropriate severity by many, but the very existence of this plague as well as misconceptions of how it was transmitted was on everybody’s minds. The erotic thriller was able to play on fears of sex itself leading to death, while the genre almost exclusively employing heterosexual protagonists ensured it could provide some barrier between the movie screen and reality. This isn’t to say anybody making or enjoying erotic thrillers in this era was exploiting the horrors befalling the LGBTQIA+ community. However, in hindsight, it does look like this disease did inform why general moviegoers found the erotic thriller so enticing and searingly relevant.

The Erotic Thriller Just Isn’t Popular Anymore… But Why?

Without any of the real-world influences (like specific nostalgia for 1950s noir or the AIDS crisis) informing the general public’s moviegoing choices in 2023, it’s already going to be enormously difficult for the original version of erotic thrillers to have the enormous grasp they once had on the popular culture. Meanwhile, the genre’s spectacular demise by the late 1990s turned the genre into such a punching bag that its reputation has never quite recovered. Even as once-notorious titles considered key culprits in the downfall of erotic thrillers, namely Showgirls, have been re-evaluated, the genre itself has never been able to come back in a big way.

Two big elements in the modern pop culture landscape seem to be most guilty of keeping a massive comeback for erotic thrillers at bay, with each element being paradoxical on paper. The first is the lack of interest in modern Hollywood films in sexual material of any kind. Countless columns have been published in recent years about the dearth of sex scenes in major Hollywood productions while explicit explorations of sexuality are few and far between in mainstream pieces of cinema. Sex just isn’t on the mind of most major studio works, which now work with such erratic and often extreme budgets that they can’t risk alienating potential moviegoers with ribald material focusing on physical intimacy.

The other big problem at play is that, when sex does rear its head in major Hollywood movies, it often feels so antiquated in the modern world. Modern generations have a way more complicated and frank relationship to sex and sexual relationships than their parents and grandparents (what new generation doesn’t bring new things to the table?) Polyamorous relationships are much more common in this day and age, people are extremely horny on main on their social media accounts (have studios seen what even official brands are saying on Twitter now?), and the concept of how we talk about sex has evolved so much.

Let’s be clear, we’re not in a utopian world where everything related to sex is normalized and handled beautifully (ongoing discrimination against sex workers is a tragic testament to how not true that is). However, the general public’s relationship to sex has certainly shifted since the age of the erotic thriller. What could be considered suspenseful or entertainingly transgressive in 1989 just isn’t going to register as either tense or captivatingly taboo in 2023. Last year’s Deep Water, hailing from erotic thriller maestro Adrian Lyne, was a stark reminder of this dissonance. Water was clearly made in the mold of vintage erotic thrillers from decades past, but in 2022, it just registered as a slog, rather than some shocking blow against sexual norms in mainstream cinema. If the erotic thriller is going to survive in the modern pop culture world, it can’t just be regurgitating what worked before.

So… Can the Erotic Thriller Be Revived?

Image via Paramount+

The concept of the erotic thriller being reinvented for the modern world is an exciting one. A version of this genre that’s as relevant and popular with audiences today as it was in the late 1980s cannot look like a pastiche of Basic Instinct. The erotic thriller being back on top again would require younger artists from a variety of diverse backgrounds being allowed to reinterpret and revamp the form for the modern world. Whereas the AIDS crisis underlined people’s interest in this genre in the 1990s, a new wave of erotic thrillers could be told from the perspective of queer people (The Handmaiden did an outstanding job with this in 2016). Similarly, people of color or disabled individuals were, at best, background players in many vintage erotic thrillers. But there’s plenty of intriguing storytelling fodder to be mined from those points of view coming center-stage to offer new visions of what an erotic thriller could look like.

In other words, if the erotic thriller were to ever reign supreme again, major studios would need to open their minds to the genre looking like it never has before. Unfortunately, it would also require major studios to open up their wallets to erotic thrillers, and that doesn’t look like it’ll happen anytime soon. Companies like Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures just aren’t interested in supporting sex-heavy material, a tragic development that hurts pop culture and even general society in untold ways. Sex is perfectly natural, and we should be using cinema, including erotic thrillers, to process sexual identities, inclinations, and urges. Perhaps someday, the erotic thriller will be able to make a comeback and probe those ideas once more.