The erotic thriller is a subgenre that doesn't get anything like the love it deserves. In capable hands, suspense-heavy films where sex means power are both thoughtful and undeniably, uncommonly alluring. Perhaps many audience members automatically associate the erotic thriller or drama with dreck like Fifty Shades of Grey and 365 Days, but to dismiss the genre would be a grave mistake.

Though older movies that are erotic, thrillers, or both, certainly exist, the term "erotic thriller" really came about in the 1980s following a string of successful pictures that embraced loosened censorship mandates. The absolute best of these pictures are provocative along more than one plane: unapologetically steamy, yet cerebral and taut. These 20 films represent the best and most captivating of their kind. This list of the best erotic thrillers ever made is a roundup of films that are equal parts steam and suspense, ranked from good to all-time classic.

20 'Chloe' (2009)

Directed by Atom Egoyan

Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson and Amanda Seyfried deliver uniformly excellent performances in provocateur Atom Egoyan's Chloe, about a gynecologist who hires a call girl to spy on her husband, a college professor whom she suspects is cheating on her. Chloe is a loose remake of the 2003 film Nathalie... which starred French A-listers Gérard Depardieau, Fanny Ardant and Emanuelle Béart.

Most critics, frustratingly enough, didn't recognize Chloe's considerable merits upon release. In one highly positive review, Roger Ebert said that Chloe "centers on a powerfully erotic young woman with personal motives that are hidden. It is not blatant but seductive, depending on the ways that our minds, more than our bodies, can be involved in a sexual relationship."

19 'Benedetta' (2021)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Not that this should surprise anyone, but Paul Verhoeven will make numerous appearances on this list, first with one of the most underrated movies of the 2020s so far. 17th-century period piece Benedetta stars Virgine Efira as a nun who's persecuted by the Catholic Church for her same-sex liasons, and for having visions of God. The film's release was delayed due the pandemic, before finally premiering at Cannes in 2021.

This is a sensationalized (par for the course with Verhoeven) adaptation of a biographical book called Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy. Because this is by the director of Basic Instinct (not to mention Showgirls), it might be tempting to underestimate Benedetta. Don't. The film delivers as pulpy entertainment on a base level, but it has the gall to take its setting, its characters and even spirituality, seriously. Benedetta is uneven, always gripping, and occasionally breathtaking.

Benedetta

rent

Release Date July 9, 2021 Director Paul Verhoeven Cast Charlotte Rampling , Lambert Wilson , Virginie Efira , Daphne Patakia , Olivier Rabourdin , Hervé Pierre Runtime 127 Main Genre Biography Writers David Birke , Judith C. Brown , Paul Verhoeven

18 'Swimming Pool' (2003)

Directed by François Ozon

Something of a spiritual successor to Jacques Deray's 1969 psychological thriller La Piscine (itself erotic and a thriller, if not an "erotic thriller" under the more modern understanding of the label), François Ozon's Swimming Pool stars a top-notch Charlotte Rampling as a British crime author whose publisher presents her with a serene getaway to deal with writer's block. Things are complicated by the arrival of the publisher's mysterious and uninhibited daughter (Ludivine Sagnier).

Criminal activity ensues, and the line between fiction and reality blurs in a way that's not particularly surprising or original, especially for a film about a crime fiction writer. Still, Swimming Pool is sophisticated, well crafted and genuinely Hitchcockian in its unraveling. The lead actresses' performances twist around each other like a pair of vines, benefiting the film at least as much as the filmmaking does.

17 'Unfaithful' (2002)

Directed by Adrian Lyne

Diane Lane is a timeless talent who's often better than the material she's given. Adrian Lyne's financially successful and critically well-received Unfaithful gave Lane the best role of her career so far, as a married woman whose troubles snowball in the aftermath of an affair with a handsome stranger (Olivier Martinez). Lane received her first (and, to date, only) Academy Award nod, losing to Nicole Kidman in The Hours.

Unfaithful is a polished and memorable, if rather wan, drama, and though it ultimately belongs to Lane, Richard Gere's quieter performance, in many ways defying what's expected of men in these kinds of movies, is just as valuable here.

Unfaithful A New York suburban couple's marriage goes dangerously awry when the wife indulges in an adulterous fling. Release Date May 10, 2002 Director Adrian Lyne Cast Diane Lane , Richard Gere , Olivier Martinez Runtime 124 min Main Genre Thriller

16 'Basic Instinct' (1992)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

The most financially successful movie on this list is also the dumbest (it's still very much worth watching, and thunderously entertaining). Paul Verhoeven's Basic Instinct was a box-office leviathan, announcing Sharon Stone (who'd previously been a scene-stealer in the director's Total Recall) as a bajillion-watt movie star without peer.

Stone stars opposite Michael Douglas (the king of the erotic thriller's "fall guy" trope, across multiple pictures) in a crime thriller about a cop investigating a novelist who's linked to a rock star's brutal murder. A Verhoeven-less sequel was released 14 years later. Though it isn't a comedy, it's hilarious. The original still holds up as a glossy if rather hollow treat.

Basic Instinct

rent

Release Date March 20, 1992 Director Paul Verhoeven Cast Michael Douglas , Sharon Stone , George Dzundza , Jeanne Tripplehorn , Denis Arndt , Leilani Sarelle Runtime 128 Main Genre Mystery Writers Joe Eszterhas

15 'American Gigolo' (1980)

Directed by Paul Schrader

One year before the astounding critical and commercial success of An Officer and a Gentleman, Paul Schrader's neo-noir starred Richard Gere as a high-class Beverly Hills escort wrongfully accused of murder. In addition to being a landmark role in the iconic actor's filmography, American Gigolo is of note for being one of the earliest Hollywood films with full-frontal nudity from a male star. The movie stands up as a sensitive and engrossing yarn about masculinity.

Though it's something of a product of its time, there's a lot about American Gigolo that endures. The movie is mostly set in luxurious, chilly, sterile Los Angeles locales; the characters are mostly directionless, vindictive rich people. You walk away from the smart, perceptive and suspenseful American Gigolo with an overwhelming sense of loneliness. Gere deserves a lot of credit for making this character so complex—flawed but sympathetic, glamorous and arrogant but very much at risk.

American Gigolo Release Date February 8, 1980 Director Paul Schrader Cast Richard Gere , Lauren Hutton , Hector Elizondo , Nina van Pallandt , Bill Duke , Brian Davies , K Callan , Tom Stewart Runtime 117 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Paul Schrader

14 'Lust, Caution' (2007)

Directed by Ang Lee

Two years after Brokeback Mountain won him a directing Oscar (and was famously robbed of Best Picture), the ever-eclectic and uncategorizable Ang Lee returned to Asia for this romantic espionage film set in Shanghai during World War II-era Japanese Imperial rule. The spy yarn stars Tang Wei as a Chinese agent who unexpectedly falls in love with the official she's tasked with assassinating. Darkly romantic and ultimately rather wrenching, war epic Lust, Caution is inspired by true events and brimming with impeccable period detail.

Released in NC-17 and R-rated cuts, Lust, Caution received widespread critical acclaim and won Lee his second consecutive Golden Lion for best film at the Venice Film Festival (Brokeback also received the distinction). Lust, Caution grossed just shy of $70 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing NC-17 film in history.

Lust, Caution

rent

Release Date September 28, 2007 Director Ang Lee Cast Tony Leung Chiu Wai , Wei Tang , Joan Chen , Leehom Wang , Chung Hua Tou , Chih-ying Chu Runtime 158

13 'Elle' (2016)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven