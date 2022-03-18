Hulu is bringing back the erotic thriller this week with Deep Water. Based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith and directed by Adrian Lyne, the film centers on Vic Van Allen (Ben Affleck) and his wife Melinda (Ana de Armas) and the mind games they play with each other - leading to a web of deceit, infidelity, and murder. The film marks a return to the genre for Lyne, as well as his first film since 2002's Unfaithful. Before you fire up your Hulu account, here is a list of other erotic thrillers that bring the heat and the insanity in equal measure.

Fatal Attraction

Lyne's best-known film is Fatal Attraction, which has served as the de facto template for the erotic thriller. The film centers on lawyer Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas), who becomes entangled with the beautiful Alex Forrest (Sharon Stone) - and regrets it, as Alex starts to stalk him and his family. Many of the tropes in an erotic thriller are present: a highly-charged sex scene, a happily married person drawn into an affair, and a disgruntled lover becoming dangerously obsessed and crossing multiple lines to win them over. Who could forget the horrific scene where Alex takes the pet bunny that belongs to Dan's daughter and boils it alive, coining the term "bunny-boiler" as a description for a revengeful ex.

Crimes of Passion

The next film on this list stirred up quite a controversy when it was first released - and it's not hard to see why. Crimes of Passion sees its protagonist Bobby Grady (John Laughlin) hired to spy on Joanna Crane (Kathleen Turner), who happens to moonlight as a sex worker. Turner had previously starred in the Lawrence Kasdan film Body Heat, so she was no stranger to the erotic thriller. Crimes of Passion flips the script by having Grady and Joanna have a romantic entanglement that's borne of mutual attraction - the true danger lies with one of her clients Peter Shane (Anthony Perkins), who's hellbent on "saving" Joanna from sin. The controversy surrounding Crimes of Passion didn't just extend to its audience; director Ken Russell would ultimately sue for a cut of the profits.

Bound

Years before they would bring The Matrix to the screen, Lana & Lily Wachowski would put their own spin on the noir genre with their directorial debut, Bound. Part of that spin involved a relationship between ex-con Corky (Gina Gershon) and Mafia moll Violet (Jennifer Tilly), as they plan to steal $2 million from Violet's boyfriend, Ceasar (Joe Pantoliano). Bound contains many of the elements that would permeate the Wachowskis' other films, including a love story driving the majority of the film and stylized violence. They would later reunite with Pantoliano and cinematographer Bill Pope on the first Matrix film.

Basic Instinct

Like the Wachowskis, Paul Verhoeven is best known for his biting sci-fi satires, including RoboCop and Starship Troopers. It's another erotic thriller that features Michael Douglas in a starring role; this time playing homicide detective Nick Curran. While investigating the murder of rock star Johnny Boz, Douglas begins to suspect that Boz's girlfriend, Catherine Trammel (Sharon Stone), is the one who murdered him and eventually becomes involved with the blonde beauty. Basic Instinct is a masterclass in how to craft a thriller; multiple clues will leave audiences on the edge of their seat and keep them guessing at the murderer's true identity until the end. However, the film gained controversy due to its graphic content, how it used Catherine's bisexuality to arouse the audience rather than use it as a compelling aspect of her character and also feeding into the "queer evil" depiction that was prevalent in the 90s.

Benedetta

Verhoeven recently returned to the director's chair to helm Benedetta, based on the real-life story of Benedetta Carlini (Virginie Efira), who was considered to be a mystic within her convent. Benedetta soon found herself falling for fellow nun Bartolemea (Daphne Patakia). Benedetta tackles matters of faith, specifically how it affects others' views on sex. Perhaps the biggest example of this comes from a homemade sex toy carved from a replica of the Virgin Mary. It's scenes like these that make the movie a must-watch, and thankfully it's currently available to stream on Hulu.

Indecent Proposal

What would you do for a million dollars? That's the question Indecent Proposal raises, which once again saw Lyne slipping behind the camera. Married couple David (Woody Harrelson) and Diana Murphy (Demi Moore) are approached by the wealthy John Gage (Robert Redford), who offers them $1 million if Diana spends the night with him. When they refuse, Gage goes to extreme lengths to force himself into their lives. Indecent Proposal is another film that flips the script; Gage never turns murderous but just applies his wealth and influence until Diana enters into a relationship with him. It's also one of the few erotic thrillers to have a happy ending.

Eyes Wide Shut

Eyes Wide Shut may center around the escapades of a masked sex cult, but it also has its own cult following due to being the last film that Stanley Kubrick directed before his death. It also has strong psychological overtones, with Bill Harford (Tom Cruise) struggling with feelings of inadequacy after his wife, Alice (Nicole Kidman), admits she considered having an affair with a Navy officer. Eyes Wide Shut gathered controversy over Warner Bros.' use of digital imagery to obscure nudity, giving the film an R rating. It wasn't until 2007 that the uncut, unaltered version of the film was released on DVD - letting the whole world see Kubrick's original vision. (Kubrick's family insists that the version of the film that made it to theaters was his original vision, however.)

