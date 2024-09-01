Erotic thrillers have a unique allure, combining sexual tension with suspense. These films not only provide steamy scenes but also engage viewers with intricate plots, unexpected twists, and dark psychological undertones, often borrowed from neo-noir. For this reason, they resonated with audiences in the late 1980s and early '90s, though they have mostly fallen out of favor in recent years.

Often dismissed as smut, erotic thrillers can be genuinely good movies, with complex characterization and skillful storytelling. At their best, they challenge and entertain the viewer at the same time, playing with their emotions and subverting expectations. As a result, the best erotic thrillers lend themselves to rewatching, frequently revealing new details on later viewing. Since 2024 hasn't really added any new gems to this subgenre, readers would do better by looking to classic erotic thrillers from the past. Here are the ten most rewatchable ones, ranked.

10 'Body Heat' (1981)

Directed by Lawrence Kasdan

"You can stand here with me if you want but you'll have to agree not to talk about the heat." In this steamy neo-noir, William Hurt plays Ned Racine, a small-time lawyer who becomes infatuated with the seductive Matty Walker (Kathleen Turner). Their torrid affair soon escalates into a dangerous plot to murder Matty's wealthy husband, Edmund (Richard Crenna), and claim his fortune.

Body Heat was the directorial debut of Raiders of the Lost Ark scribe Lawrence Kasdan (he also wrote the screenplay), and he did a good job. He crafts the tale into a moody, sensual drama, full of atmosphere, and giving the leads a lot of room to flesh out their characters. As a result, Body Heat successfully combines its saucy elements with a genuinely engaging story (even if some developments are a little predictable), taking significant cues from Billy Wilder's classic Double Indemnity. The twisty plot keeps the audience guessing, and the palpable chemistry between Hurt and Turner holds it all together.

9 'Bound' (1996)

Directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski

"Stealing's always been a lot like sex." Bound is a stylish thriller that tells the story of ex-con Corky (Gina Gershon) and Violet (Jennifer Tilly), the girlfriend of a violent mobster. The two women begin a passionate affair and hatch a daring plan to steal $2 million from Violet’s boyfriend, Caesar (Joe Pantoliano). Their scheme hinges on their ability to manipulate Caesar into believing that he has been double-crossed by his mafia associates.

Though not the Wachowskis' most famous film, Bound boasts their usual visual flair and was fairly boundary-pushing for the mid-'90s. Sure, some of the plot devices are retreads, but the film freshens up this subgenre by focusing on a lesbian romance. As the title suggests, the movie is very much concerned with all the ways in which people entrap themselves. "It's about the boxes people make of their lives," Lana has said. The characters grapple with this central problem in a variety of ways, which shines through in the lead performances.

8 'The Swimming Pool' (1969)

Directed by Jacques Deray

"You talk a lot about the others, but never a word about Harry." Set against the idyllic backdrop of the French Riviera, The Swimming Pool centers around the intense relationship between lovers Marianne (Romy Schneider) and Jean-Paul (Alain Delon). Their peaceful holiday is disrupted when Marianne's former lover, Harry (Maurice Ronet), arrives with his daughter, Penelope (Jane Birkin). The tension escalates as old passions are rekindled, jealousy takes root, and the villa becomes a breeding ground for suspicion and desire.

This film is a smoldering slow burn, handsomely realized by director Jacques Deray. His job is made a lot easier by the caliber of the cast; Schneider, Delon, and Birkin are veritable screen icons. The Swimming Pool is also fairly timeless despite its very specific setting, serving as a major inspiration for Luca Guadagnino's 2016 effort A Bigger Splash. The film was restored and re-released in 2021, becoming something of a surprise hit.

7 'The Last Seduction' (1994)

Directed by John Dahl

"I'm not a secretary, you rural Neanderthal." In this one, the cunning Bridget Gregory (Linda Fiorentino) convinces her husband, Clay, to sell medical cocaine to drug dealers. After successfully pulling off the deal, Bridget steals the cash and flees to a small town, leaving Clay (Bill Pullman) in debt and desperate. In the new town, she seduces a naive local named Mike (Peter Berg), manipulating him into helping her cover her tracks while planning her next move.

This premise quickly spreads out into a complex, well-acted, and witty thriller, serving up one twist after another. The cast practically sings the clever dialogue, with Bridget, especially, emerging as a memorable femme fatale. She's dryly funny and endlessly wicked, and Fiorentino plays the character with verve (her lack of an Oscar nomination was a snub). These elements have earned The Last Seduction a cult following, and its DNA lives on in movies like Gone Girl.

6 'Dressed to Kill' (1980)

Directed by Brian De Palma

"Don't make me be a bad girl again!" Director Brian De Palma channels Alfred Hitchcock with this provocative psychological thriller. Dressed to Kill revolves around the mysterious murder of a sexually frustrated housewife named Kate Miller (Angie Dickinson). After a steamy encounter with a stranger, Kate is brutally murdered in a Manhattan apartment building. The only witness to the crime is a high-class sex worker named Liz (Nancy Allen), who becomes the killer's next target. But as Liz teams up with Kate's son Peter (Keith Gordon) to find the murderer, she soon finds that the secrets run deeper than she suspected.

Here, De Palma flexes his considerable technical skills, crafting a steady stream of arresting visuals. He also ratchets up the tension from the very first frame, building up to an intense third act full of reversals and revelations. The museum sequence alone is worth the price of admission. In short, the film may elevate style over substance, but it's undeniably stylish.

5 'Fatal Attraction' (1987)

Directed by Adrian Lyne

"Don't you ever pity me, you smug bastard." The erotic thriller boom of the late '1980s and early '90s began with this gem, which grossed a whopping $320m and received six Oscar nominations. Fatal Attraction tells the story of Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas), a married man who has a brief affair with Alex Forrest (Glenn Close), a book editor. What starts as a casual fling quickly turns into a nightmare when Alex becomes obsessed with Dan, refusing to let go and demanding more from their relationship.

Although it builds up to an intense, horror-inspired finale, the movie's strongest asset is its grounding in reality. Alex is a believable person rather than a stock villain, someone fueled by feelings of rejection and betrayal. Close excels in portraying the character as consumed by guilt, anxiety, and fury, which only makes her more intimidating. Not for nothing, the film was an instant global sensation, becoming the highest-grossing film of that year.

4 'Body Double' (1984)

Directed by Brian De Palma

"The truth is a woman was murdered." The main character in this De Palma outing is struggling actor Jake Scully (Craig Wasson) who spies on his neighbor Gloria (Deborah Shelton) through his telescope. When Gloria is brutally murdered, Jake becomes embroiled in a complex conspiracy that involves adult film actress Holly Body (Melanie Griffith), who may hold the key to unraveling the mystery.

Where Dressed to Kill was heavily inspired by Psycho, Body Double pays homage to Rear Window and Vertigo, updating both with an '80s sensibility. The film was a little controversial with its voyeuristic elements and somewhat derivative plot, polarizing critical opinion. Griffith, however, was widely acclaimed, and she is consistently scene-stealing. In the end, though, it's De Palma's input that makes it work. He conjures up a lot of erotic imagery, confidently subverting cinematic techniques and playing with the audience's expectations. This is the filmmaker at his most confident.

3 'Basic Instinct' (1992)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

"I'd have to be pretty stupid to write a book about killing and then kill him the way I described in my book." If Fatal Attraction kicked off the erotic thriller boom, Basic Instinct represents its apogee. Michael Douglas stars once again as Nick Curran, a detective investigating the brutal murder of a rock star. The prime suspect is Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), a wealthy crime novelist who has a history of relationships with violent men. As Nick becomes entangled in Catherine's lies, manipulation, and sexual games, he finds himself unable to resist her allure, even as the body count rises.

The film is dark and intense; a storyteller like Paul Verhoeven (Flesh and Blood, Starship Troopers) rarely pulls any punches. Not everyone liked the film's third act, but the star power of the leads does a lot of heavy lifting. Stone, in particular, delivers an iconic performance that sets Fatal Attraction apart from most of the competition.