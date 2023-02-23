Classic Hollywood brought the world several pairs of iconic on-screen lovers, acting duos who could reliably be called upon by studios to sell audiences on relationships often treated as mandatory for box office appeal. Most famous is probably the alliterative Bogart and Bacall, who left their mark on the film noir genre and married in real life. For comedy fans, there were Doris Day’s outings with Rock Hudson. But for devotees of period costume, idealized love affairs, and high adventure, it didn’t get much better than the Flynn-de Havilland romances.

In life, Oliva de Havilland aspired to a versatile and challenging career, fought Warner Bros. in court to win the right to do so, and remains the namesake of the De Havilland Law. Errol Flynn had all the dash and charm of his on-screen persona with none of the scruples; he didn’t name his memoir My Wicked, Wicked Ways ironically. But across eight films between 1935 and 1941, all but one of them a period piece, the two brought chivalrous romances and heroic ideals to life. They were among the most successful films for Warner Bros. in those years, and the best of them (The Adventures of Robin Hood) is among the studio’s crown jewels. In quantity and influence, the Flynn-de Havilland pair were unmatched by other romantic teams working in the same milieu.

Much of their success can be chalked up to chemistry, which isn’t something any producer or casting director could plan for. It couldn’t be known or guaranteed that such chemistry would endure for eight films either. What then, beyond good fortune, accounted for Flynn and de Havilland’s success in bringing classical romances to the screen?

Warners Invested in Their Stars

Even in today’s fractured media landscape, stars have enough cachet to raise funds and draw at least some viewers. Under the old Hollywood studio system, the star was paramount. Hardly any movie came out of a major studio without at least one household name, one whose career was almost entirely controlled by whichever production company had them under contract. Stars were often typecast into whatever type of part they most effectively or popularly played, and that image was reinforced through posters, publicity stills, press kits, and pre-fabricated interviews all aimed at reinforcing the image a given star was meant to have.

Neither Errol Flynn nor Olivia de Havilland was a star, and Flynn wasn’t even a rising talent when they were first paired together in 1935’s Captain Blood. De Havilland came to Warners via Max Reinhardt’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and was quickly slotted into ingenue roles, but she was far from an established name. And Flynn was an unknown for American audiences, having played in a handful of Australian and British films, usually in minor parts. Warners was impressed enough to bring him to Hollywood on a contract, but he hadn’t been more than a supporting player for them by 1935.

It was almost unheard of for a studio to turn over a film to an unknown star and an unproven leading lady. But the only contract player Warners had with an established reputation in the kind of adventure Captain Blood represented was Robert Donat, who passed on it. There was always the option to negotiate a loan from the star roster of another studio, but Flynn managed to impress studio head Jack L. Warner and producer Hal B. Wallis in early tests. And there was that instant, natural chemistry he had with de Havilland.

When he was ultimately cast as Peter Blood, Flynn spent his first few days on set so nervous that he could be seen to shake in the dailies. His improvement over the course of filming was so rapid, and he so easily embodied the spirited, reckless, and heroic Blood, that those first few days were re-shot. Captain Blood went on to be a big hit for Warners, catapulting Flynn and de Havilland to stardom. And the studio was quick to capitalize on that. Besides putting the two together in seven more movies, the studio publicity machine revved up to sell them as stars. In Flynn’s case, this sometimes meant covering up his shadier behavior. It also meant not admitting that the man promoted as a great swashbuckler was rejected from the armed forces during World War II for health issues, leaving him open to charges of draft dodging. But the system helped sell tickets.

The Music Did a Lot of the Work

Except for the screwball comedy Four’s a Crowd, all the Flynn-de Havilland pictures were scored by either Max Steiner or Erich Wolfgang Korngold, two of the finest composers of their era. Both were child prodigies who came to Hollywood from Austria after gaining fame through their operas. Steiner has been called the father of film music, having established the power of an underscore early in the sound era through King Kong.

He and Korngold brought operatic techniques to film scoring, among the most notable being the leitmotif. A leitmotif is a well-defined musical theme that recurs throughout a composition to represent a specific character, plot element, emotion, or idea. When developed as fully as Steiner and Korngold often did their themes, the score becomes almost a second script. The actual script provides dialogue and stage direction, but the score provides color, personality, tone, and drive. Korngold, according to composer John Mauceri, described it as “operas without singers.”

This approach was a boon to the Flynn-de Havilland romances because it meant the music did a lot of the heavy lifting in progressing the love stories in their films. Captain Blood, The Adventures of Robin Hood, and the others have, perhaps more dialogue than the average action-adventure film made today. But the dialogue wasn’t necessarily devoted to explaining plot or character developments. Under the studio star system, many films relied upon audiences’ awareness of established screen personas; when you saw Flynn and de Havilland show up, you knew who the lovers in the story would be, so they didn’t have to talk about it too much on screen. But if any given script spent too little on exposition, the music of Steiner and Korngold took up the slack.

Mauceri cited Robin Hood as among the best examples of this. There isn’t ever a scene between Flynn’s Robin and de Havilland’s Maid Marian where they discuss their relationship before they’re in love. And the most interaction they have prior to that point is when Marian is among the captives of Robin and his men in Sherwood Forest. Their conversation is about Robin’s motives and the plight of Saxon peasants maimed by Norman barons. And yet, it’s a love scene, because that’s the motif Korngold used for it.

Their Best Romances Mattered to the Movies

Other adventure films of the era had stars with good chemistry, studio ballyhoo, and gorgeous and thematically driven music. But what sets the best of the Flynn-de Havilland romances — Captain Blood and Robin Hood — in a league of their own is that their love stories mattered to the larger narrative.

That seems obvious, but Hollywood has never had a shortage of romances shoved into movies for their own sake. Take, for example, the adventure films of Tyrone Power, one of Flynn’s contemporaries. The star among stars at 20th Century Fox, Power was as handsome as Flynn, made a better fencer, and took acting much more seriously. He and co-star Linda Darnell enjoyed excellent chemistry in 1940’s The Mark of Zorro. But however good Zorro is — and it is one of the best swashbucklers around — the love story is perfunctory. It has some relevance to the plot, but Darnell’s Lolita has little personality beyond being young and in love. She does nothing but seek and receive romantic attention, though her love affair with Power’s Zorro often takes a back seat to shenanigans with the villain’s wife. The love story in The Black Swan (1942) is even further removed from the substance of the plot, and Power’s on-screen relationship with Maureen O’Hara is, frankly, disturbing in how quickly and arbitrarily it moves past violent beginnings.

Now look at Captain Blood, where de Havilland’s Arabella Bishop has things to do and a nuanced personality to do them with. She is, in turns, playful, cunning, vulnerable, indignant, and morally firm. From the minute Peter Blood arrives in the Caribbean, she keeps him from serious harm, despite his own words and actions. This builds up a grudging respect within Blood for Arabella, which slowly develops into romance, and this is another key distinction between Captain Blood and its contemporaries: its lovers have reasons to fall in love besides offering matinée audiences a romance. It also lets Arabella credibly act as a reason for Blood to start walking his way back from piracy, which in turn leaves him open to a king’s pardon and a stirring of patriotic heroism. And because their story had so much investment, the film’s ending on them playing a joke on the villainous Lionel Atwill seems a fitting cap on the adventure, not just a funny scene.

As mentioned above, The Adventures of Robin Hood doesn’t devote as much time to developing its romance, at least on the surface; it’s left to music and subtext. But Marian is as significant to the story as Arabella was in Captain Blood. She represents the part of the Norman nobility who can be reached by the Saxon Robin’s entreaties when the swashbuckling comes to a pause, and as a royal ward, she’s a tangible link to Richard the Lionheart. Besides her symbolic relevance, she’s responsible for plotting Robin’s escape from Nottingham Castle at the midway point of the story, and she’s the one who overhears the plot to kill Richard. These are all reasons for Robin to love her as well as try and persuade her. And if the climax of Robin Hood does become a glorified rush to save a damsel in distress, then the damsel did more than enough to earn the sense of urgency.

Not every film Flynn and de Havilland appeared in together met this high standard. Among de Havilland’s frustrations with Warners was how often she was cast as the sort of empty love interest found at other studios, and Flynn’s falling in love with her wasn’t always so organic. But the example set by Captain Blood and Robin Hood is so strong that it colors perceptions of their entire time together on-screen, and keeps their legacy as great screen lovers up there with the greats.