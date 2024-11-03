Ben Stiller's highly anticipated second season of Severance is due soon on Apple TV+. But before directing the mind-bending thriller, he worked behind the camera with Patricia Arquette on the true-crime story that occurred in upstate New York at the Clinton Correctional Facility. Escape at Dannemora debuted in 2018 and stars a terrific trio of performers, including Arquette, Benicio del Toro, and Paul Dano. Now, the intriguing story of the scandalous affair and escape from the isolated prison is streaming on Netflix. Richard Matt and David Sweat were two inmates serving life sentences for murder when they managed to break out of a maximum security facility and lead authorities on a wild goose chase for 23 days in 2015. The story had an unexpected ending that saw just one of the two felons survive and an unlikely accomplice receive a prison sentence for aiding and abetting their escape.

How Did Matt and Sweat Escape the Prison in 'Escape at Dannemora'?

Richard Matt (del Toro) and David Sweat (Dano) were cold-blooded killers serving life at Clinton Correctional Facility when Sweat hatched a plan to make a run for it in 2015. Matt learned about the plan, and Sweat reluctantly agreed to bring him along. The pair had to have help from the inside if the plan would become a reality, and they used a prison employee named Joyce Mitchell (Patricia Arquette), who made a series of poor decisions, becoming inexorably tied to the scheming convicts.

Mitchell worked as the supervisor in the prison's garment-making program. She decides to add some excitement to her humdrum existence living with her husband Lyle Mitchell (Eric Lange) in the sleepy New York town of Dannemora and begins a torrid sexual affair with David Sweat. He will use her as the inside person to bring things like small blades for sawing and other tools to aid with his and Matt's escape. She is also supposed to pick them up the night they are sprung from the facility, but loses her nerve and is admitted to the hospital with a severe panic attack.

The Two Escapees Spend More Than Three Weeks on the Run

In the final episode of Escape at Dannemora, we see the two fugitives running out of steam as they have found a brief respite in a small, isolated cabin deep in the woods. Matt, who is much older than Sweat, is beginning to get on Sweat's nerves because he is out of shape and slowing the tandem down. He has also found a stash of booze that he is starting to hit pretty hard, so Sweat decides that it is time to separate from Matt to better his chances of getting across the Canadian border to freedom.

New York State Troopers, the FBI, and U.S. Border Patrol agents have been hunting Matt and Sweat down for three weeks and are getting more aggressive the longer the fugitives remain at large. Now that the two have split up, it means that they will have to look for each one of the men separately.

The Final 'Escape at Dannemora' Scenes Explained

You get a sense that Matt has come to terms with the fact that he isn't going to make it out of his predicament alive. He is drinking heavily and moving very slowly when he slumps down behind a rotted-out tree stump as a group of SWAT agents bear down on him. There is no way that the convicted killer is going back to Clinton Correctional. So, instead of dropping his rifle when he is approached by the authorities, he lifts his weapon not with the intent of engaging in a gunfight, but so that the police will shoot him. He dies at the scene.

Sweat, now alone, is moving quickly and is just a few hundred yards away from the Canadian border. He is so close, he can taste it, and Dano is terrific at delivering a mixture of excitement and apprehension the closer he gets to freedom. But he makes a crucial mistake when he emerges from a treeline into the one space that includes a small backroad. A sheriff drives by just as he is crossing and asks him to stop and identify himself. Instead, he runs and is shot twice in the back. Amazingly, he survives and is transported back to prison where he will likely die. He and Matt spent 23 days eluding an enormous task force charged with catching them.

Joyce's Life Is Ruined Back in Dannemora

Back in Dannemora, Joyce has been found guilty for her part in the escape and has been sentenced to three to seven years in prison. She has a visit from her bitter husband Lyle, and it is at this moment that you discover how pathetic she is for having destroyed her family, endangered thousands of locals, and run up a massive bill for the taxpayers for getting the two men caught. Lyle leaves without committing to waiting for her to get out and leaves her sitting alone. The final scene is of a forsaken and humbled Joyce peering out of the small glass pane of her jail cell door where she will have ample time to ponder how she could have made such a big mistake.

Escape at Dannemora is currently streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

