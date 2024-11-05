Patricia Arquette blows minds and challenges perspectives with her portrayal of Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell in the Ben Stiller-directed Escape at Dannemora. The series, which originally premiered on Showtime in 2018, recently started streaming on Netflix, earning it a whole new fan base. The show details the true prison-break story of convicted murderers Richard Matt (Benicio del Toro) and David Sweat (Paul Dano) from Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015. Tilly, originally an employee at the prison, is physically involved with both inmates and helps them extensively with their escape plan. In playing the part, Arquette succeeds in taking viewers on a roller coaster of reactions, from sympathy to disgust and everything in between. Her nuanced performance allows audiences to ironically observe that the character who's least imprisoned at the outset of Escape at Dannemora is ultimately the most trapped of all.

In the opening of the series, audiences are introduced to an incarcerated Tilly, a result of her actions the show later flashes back to. Tilly, quite frankly, appears pathetic. Arquette employs a childlike voice for the character, who, at 51 years of age, appears to have the mental capacity of a pre-teen. Though Tilly’s emotional intelligence could be likened to that of an undeveloped child, her actions as a grown woman are later deemed to be "incompatible with the welfare of society." It's a frightening combination. In the show's first episode, Tilly comes off as needy even to the stenographer, demanding her attention with multiple salutations when she enters the room to annotate her case. Arquette’s attention to small details and specific choices here is just the beginning of her thoughtful portrayal of a complex character.

Prisoners Are Not the Only Primal Characters at Dannemora

Image via Showtime

Arquette’s portrayal of Tilly’s desperation is most potent in her more intimate scenes with her male counterparts. These sexual moments, though sometimes difficult to watch, highlight Tilly’s miserable thirst for attention and connection. The first tryst that audiences are privy to is Tilly with Sweat in the sewing shop of the correctional facility, where Tilly is employed to oversee the prisoners' work. Tilly requests Sweat’s company for what appears to be nothing more than some quick but loveless physical release. Though it is glaringly obvious that Sweat has zero respect for her ("I can’t help it if the dumb bitch likes me."), Tilly seems quite chuffed with herself. Subtle expressions from Arquette — a slightly puffed chest, a stifled smile — make Tilly pitiful to observe. Her delusion and lack of self-respect, offering herself up to be used and objectified, is both unappetizing and sad.

Yet viewers can understandably feel sympathy for Tilly. Her dull and bland marriage to Lyle (Eric Lange), much like the TV dinners and monotonous routine that accompany it, offers no light at the end of the tunnel. The dark winter echoes Arquette’s darker moods as she thrashes through the snow and shadows on her way to work. Fed up with her efforts in a non-rewarding life, Tilly's mid-week highlight is a stop at Price Whacker on the way home. As she succinctly puts it: "Winter. It’s killing me." This is a woman stuck in one season, and Arquette elicits each empty emotion in the most empathetic way.

Arquette's Performance Pushes All the Buttons

But just as audiences start to sympathize with Tilly, viewers may once again be repelled by her selfishness. In Episode 7, her treatment of her first husband, Kenny (Micah Stock), shows her lack of regard for anyone other than herself. Even her own offspring, 1-year-old Kenny Jr., is subject to her incredulous behavior when she puts an affair with Lyle over the well-being of her family. Arquette’s gaslighting of Kenny and childlike tantrum in the employee car park after she's caught paint her as rabid and unpredictable. Much like her anniversary “gift” to Lyle, Tilly is a canvas saturated in lies, squirming uncomfortably in her own deceit.

Snake-like Tilly is a brave serpent nonetheless. She has the capacity to aid and execute one of the most elaborate prison-escape plans, sneaking hacksaws into a maximum security facility (in ground beef no less) and plotting a new idyllic life on the beaches of Mexico. Much like Richard’s devotion to The Secret and the universal laws of attraction, Tilly possesses an unrivaled desire to experience more in her otherwise uneventful life. And though Tilly’s end is not the one she personally slithered after, one cannot deny that Arquette masterfully portrays her from start to finish.

Tilly’s audacity is perhaps her greatest downfall. Though the ill-hatched plan unravels and justice is ultimately served, it is fascinating to see that, even from behind bars, Tilly’s detrimental cycles are determined to repeat themselves. After apologizing to Lyle and imploring him to wait for her, we see Tilly contemplating advances from her prison officer just moments later. "Sometimes I like to throw an inmate a little party ... something you’d be interested in?" she asks, to no response. But the jig is up. The audience knows this is not our girl’s first rodeo.

At this point, viewers should despise Tilly and feel satisfied with the delivery of her comeuppance. Yet, in Escape at Dannemora, Arquette’s presentation of a soul desperate for intimacy somehow keeps us hooked. She succeeds in repelling yet impressing audiences with her determination to deviously evolve. Arquette’s performance is an exquisite one, engaging both the unlimited potential and deplorable depths of the human soul. Her portrayal of Tilly is equally disturbing and delicious.

