The iconic Kurt Russell-starring John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. is getting a 4K Ultra HD makeover via Paramount Home Entertainment. Created as a sequel to Carpenter’s action-packed 1981 feature Escape From New York, 1996's Escape From L.A. gained a massive cult following after taking a dive at the box office. Now, fans can see the film as they never have before when the new, souped-up disc lands on February 22, 2022.

At the beginning of the campy, post-apocalyptic film (which is set in 2000), a 9.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Los Angeles and leads the San Fernando Valley to flood. The flooding turns the surrounding area between Malibu and Anaheim into one giant island and chaos ensues. The theocratic president declares the newly formed island to be a place of deportation for anyone that is not “moral,” such as those that eat red meat, use profanity, hold non-Christian beliefs, and so forth. But don’t worry, there’s a way out! If those that have offended the new laws don’t want to go to the island, they may instead choose to seek death by electrocution after repenting for their sins.

Years after the earthquake, our hero, Snake Plissken (Russell) is sentenced to be exiled to the infamous isle. On his way out, Snake meets with the president who tells him that he will be granted a full pardon if he can complete a secret mission and steal back a weapon of mass destruction that was taken right out from underneath the president’s nose by… his own daughter!

The unbelievable action scenes in the new 4K Ultra HD release of Escape from L.A. are sure to captivate whether you are a first-time watcher or a longtime Snake Plissken fan. Feel like you’re really surfing tsunami-sized waves down Wilshire Blvd and watch the film’s star reach new heights in the iconic hang gliding scene. The movie also boasts an absolutely stacked cast including the talents of Peter Fonda, Pam Grier, Stacy Keach, Cliff Robertson, Bruce Campbell, and Steve Buscemi who plays a “Maps to the Stars” seller named Eddie.

Along with the impressive new visual aspects brought to us by Dolby Vision, the re-release will pack in 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio to make you feel like you’re part of the riff-raff being sent to the forsaken island. The disc is also set to include a digital copy of the film and the feature’s original trailer.

With the holiday season in full swing, the upcoming 4K Ultra HD release of Escape from L.A. is sure to be a hit for the action-loving, Snake Plissken, and/or Carpenter fan in your life, even if the gift will arrive a little late. Escape From L.A. comes to 4K on February 22, 2022. Check out the box art below:

