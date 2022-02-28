If you thought Snake Plissken was dead, you thought wrong. Scream Factory has announced on Twitter that the iconic Escape From New York is being released to 4K for the first time.

Escape From New York, one of John Carpenter's most iconic works, follows Snake Plissken, played by Kurt Russell, a federal prisoner sent into the dystopian colony that was once New York City to save the president after his plane exploded over the island of Manhattan. The film is a dystopian story, released in 1981, at the fever pitch of the Cold-War, and takes place in a dystopia in which the building tensions between the United States and Soviet Russia (and Communist China) have resulted in the destruction of American society.

It is perhaps most appropriate that the film is being released to 4K now, although you will find no comfort in the film's grimy depiction of a collapsed society. The film features Carpenter's signature over-the-top aesthetic and B-movie sensibilities-- subtlety is not his aim, and that's precisely why his works have endured. His work, from Escape From New York, They Live, and even The Thing have all inspired auteurs of the next generation.

SHOUT! Factory is now paying homage to the film with the release of the new 4K version of the film, to be released in a special edition pack that includes 5 enamel pins, iconic art by Matthew Skiff, as well as bonus features on both the 4K and Blu-ray discs.

The 4K UHD will include the 4K Restoration By StudioCanal, audio commentary with director John Carpenter and actor Kurt Russell, audio commentary with producer Debra Hill and production designer Joe Alves, and audio commentary with actress Adrienne Barbeau and director of photography Dean Cund. The Blu-ray will also include the commentary.

The third disc includes additional special features including featurettes entitled, Big Challenges In Little Manhattan: The Visual Effects Of ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK, Scoring The Escape – A Discussion With Composer Alan Howarth,On Set With John Carpenter – The Images Of ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK With Photographer Kim Gottlieb-Walker, I Am Taylor – An Interview With Actor Joe Unger, My Night On Set – An Interview With Filmmaker David DeCoteau, Deleted Scene: The Original Opening Bank Robbery Sequence With Optional Audio Commentary, Return To Escape From New York Featurette, Theatrical Trailers, and Photo Galleries – Behind-The-Scenes, Posters, and Lobby Cards.

In addition to these bonuses, the new release includes a box-set, inserts with special artwork, and a poster. This new release is a must-have for any Carpenter fan. The set costs $118.99 on the SHOUT! Factory website and is currently available for pre-order. The set will officially be released on May 17, 2022. You can order the set here.

You can see the tweet announcement here.

