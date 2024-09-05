John Carpenter defined the 80s. With horror classics like The Thing, Prince of Darkness and Christine, the filmmaker was on top of the genre world. However, while horror made him a household name, the director also created some of the most inventive action thrillers of all-time. The prime example being 1981’s Escape From New York starring Kurt Russell. Now Snake Plissken is back this fall with a new 4K steelbook from Scream Factory.

Escape From New York’s latest Scream Factory release is a 4K/Blu-ray combo pack steelbook releasing on November 5, 2024. While this popular boutique label has already released this film on 4K via a Collector's Edition slipcover in 2022, this steelbook features stunning new graffiti-style artwork inspired by the destroyed Statue of Liberty from this action masterpiece. That just so happens to be one of the most iconic pieces of imagery from the film. If you pre-order this edition through Scream Factory’s website, you’ll also receive a poster of the same artwork. This steelbook will have all the same special features as the previous release. It’ll cost Carpenter fans $39.99 USD.

What's ‘Escape From New York’ About?

This action-thriller takes place in the distant future of 1997 after a war between the United States and the Soviet Union broke out. Because of this, New York City has been converted into a maximum security prison. Things get even worse with the President of the United States (Donald Pleasence) being kidnapped and Air Force One crash landing in Manhattan. The only man the government can turn to for this dangerous recovery mission is soldier-turned-criminal Snake Plissken (Russell). It's a race to save the President before he becomes this monstrous hellscape's next victim. Along with Russell and Pleasence, the film has an all-star ensemble cast. This includes Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Harry Dean Stanton (Alien), Tom Atkins (The Fog, Halloween III) and Charles Cyphers (Halloween). While the action is tame for today's standards and does show its age at times, it's still an enthralling site to behold thanks to some killer world building. Also, even though this isn't a horror film, Carpenter’s staple thick, oftentimes haunting, atmosphere was still very present here. Over 40 years later, Escape From New York stands toe-to-toe with Halloween and The Thing as one of Carpenter’s best films.

Where's ‘Escape From New York’ Streaming?

Escape From New York is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, you can pre-order the film’s deadly new 4K steelbook on Scream Factory's website. It joins their spooky-good November lineup which includes Mike Flanagan's Hush and Michael Dougherty’s Krampus.