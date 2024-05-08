This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture The Escape From New York reboot is on hold as directors Radio Silence are no longer attached to the project.

With no updates since late 2022, it seems the next installment of the John Carpenter franchise is on hold.

The original movie is streaming now on Prime Video.

Radio Silence, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, are no longer attached to direct the Escape From New York reboot. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise since there hasn’t been any news on the project since the announcement of the pair’s involvement in late 2022. It also sounds like the next installment to the popular John Carpenter franchise is on hold, at least for now, according to the Scream and Abigail filmmakers.

