‘Escape from Pretoria’: New Trailer Reveals What Daniel Radcliffe Is Fighting For

The previous trailer for Escape from Pretoria trapped viewers within the prison alongside star Daniel Radcliffe as he attempted to make the titular escape. What it didn’t do, however, was explain just how and why Radcliffe’s character ended up in prison to begin with and what it was that drove his obsession with escape. The marketing relied on the audience knowing the true story of Tim Jenkin (Radcliffe), an African National Congress activist incarcerated in a maximum security prison in the 1970s during the height of Apartheid. One particular viewer (yours truly) was wholly ignorant of that fact, so thankfully this new trailer clarifies things for people like me.

Directed by Francis Annan and written by Annan and L.H. Adams, based on Jenkin’s autobiography “Inside Out: Escape from Pretoria Prison”, Escape from Pretoria is a race-against-time thriller set in the tumultuous apartheid days of South Africa.

Also starring Daniel Webber (The Punisher), Mark Leonard Winter (The Dressmaker), Ian Hart (Mary Queen of Scots), Nathan Page (Sleeping Beauty), and Stephen Hunter (The Hobbit trilogy), Escape from Pretoria will arrive Friday, March 6, 2020 in U.S. theaters, On Demand and Digital, courtesy of Momentum Pictures.

Watch the new trailer for Escape from Pretoria below:

Here’s the official synopsis: