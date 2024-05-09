The Big Picture The original Planet of the Apes series, including Escape from the Planet of the Apes, is ambitious, groundbreaking, and richly

This week, a new entry in the Planet of the Apes franchise hits theaters, with Wes Ball's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, a continuation of the reboot trilogy that followed Andy Serkis' Caesar character, but set centuries after the last film, War for the Planet of the Apes. The reboot trilogy remains a high watermark for 21st-century blockbuster filmmaking, and the original film has an iconic legacy. However, the sequels that made up the original Planet of the Apes franchise are generally underseen and not as discussed in a modern context. That may have you thinking they are not worth your time, but those who are in the know will tell you that the original Planet of the Apes series is one of the most ambitious, audacious, and richly conceived franchises. These movies are weird, bold, and groundbreaking for so many reasons.

The original film was followed by Beneath the Planet of the Apes in 1970, a movie that ends with a bang that could have written the entire series into a corner with no escape. And yet it was followed by a third movie in 1971, a film that flipped the script on the original, cleverly navigated the wild ending of its predecessor, and ended up leading the franchise to shocking, surprising, high points. That film is Escape from the Planet of the Apes, which follows two of the evolved apes from the original movie being sent back in time to 1970s Los Angeles.

With the talking apes now in the minority, their perspective on the dominant culture they maintained in their time is turned on its head, as their prejudices and biases are reflected in the way humans treat them when the tables have been turned. This turn reflects the franchise's longstanding thematic interest in examining the power dynamics between the ruling and working classes. Escape From the Planet of the Apes is a thoughtful, entertaining sci-fi adventure that is about on par with the best of the franchise.

How Did The Apes End Up in the Past in 'Escape From the Planet of the Apes'?

When the second film ended up being such a massive success, despite the ending seeming to negate any possibility of a continuation, Arthur P. Jacobs refused to let the franchise end there. Beneath the Planet of the Apes ends with a convoluted but thrilling convergence of an ape war intersecting with a bizarre, underground cult of bomb-worshipping, psychic humans. This conflict results in an explosion that destroys the entire Earth. Escape From the Planet of the Apes dodges the massive question mark of how to navigate the explosive ending of its predecessor by pulling a reverse card on the first movie's plot.

While the 1968 classic follows Taylor (Charlton Heston) mistakenly traveling to the far future, being the only developed human in a world dominated by apes, Escape From the Planet of the Apes sends Dr. Zira and Cornelius, the two apes who showed compassion to Taylor, back to what was then present-day America. Dr. Zira and Cornelius left Earth when the planet's destruction became inevitable, but through sci-fi hand-waving that is largely left unexplained, the explosion sent a shock wave toward their ship. This sent the two apes back in time, where they landed on the West Coast of the United States.

Zira and Cornelius, portrayed by Kim Hunter and franchise mainstay Roddy McDowall, are now in the same position that Taylor occupied in the first film. The two must navigate the cruel, curious, and confounding world that which humanity operates, never quite knowing who to trust or where to go. As they did to Taylor in the original movie, two scientists extend the apes a lot of compassion, but Zira and Cornelius are faced with a great deal of prejudice as the government grows paranoid about what their presence means for the future of humankind. Zira is revealed to be pregnant, a note that complicates their situation even further as their adversaries plot to forcefully sterilize them and kill the child if necessary.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes addresses lofty themes, many of which are similar to the first movie. The series as a whole primarily serves to unpack how power structures rise and fall, and what it means to be a ruler in the modern world. There are reflections of real-world issues like racism, classism, war, and religious dogma that can be read into. This film continues the trend of Planet of the Apes movies ending on a fairly bleak note as well, but one that brilliantly sets the stage for a more action-packed, thrilling followup.

'Escape From the Planet of the Apes' Leads Into the Original Caesar Arc

If you've only seen the newer iterations of the series, you may be surprised to learn that Caesar was a major character in the original films as well. Caesar's arc primarily plays out over the fourth and fifth films in the franchise, Conquest of the Planet of the Apes and Battle For the Planet of the Apes, but he is actually introduced in this movie under a different name. In Escape From the Planet of the Apes, the baby that Zira births is named Milo, but he takes on the name Caesar in the next film, which depicts the ape revolution.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes was the first of a planned three-movie arc that was designed to follow up the success of Beneath the Planet of the Apes. In a modern context, a movie series having an expansive narrative told across multiple chapters is not a surprising thing at all. The prevailing blockbuster trend over the last decade has been to make movies explicitly with the hopes that sequels will expand upon the initial narrative. But in the time of the Planet of the Apes series, sequels were more often largely self-contained, and rarely as successful as their predecessors. Caesar's origins, and the subsequent revolution in the fourth film, are some of the highlights of the franchise, making these middle installments well worth your time.

This was one of the first major franchises to put trust in the audience's investment, to hope that people would show up year after year to continue an intricate story that follows overlapping characters across five movies. The results speak for themselves, as decades later this remains a celebrated franchise with a fan base that embraces both the old and new entries alike. With the arrival of a new chapter of the rebooted Planet of the Apes franchise releasing this week, there's no better time to check out these classic movies.

