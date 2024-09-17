There's a movie now more than 10-years old pitting two of the greatest action stars of all-time against each other that is set to begin streaming soon. Escape Plan, the 2013 action epic starring Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, will officially begin streaming on Netflix on October 1. The film tells the story of a structural-security authority who finds himself set up and incarcerated in the world's most secret and secure prison when suddenly he has to use his skills to escape with help from the inside. In addition to Stallone and Schwarzenegger, Escape Plan also stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Amy Ryan, Sam Neill, and David Leitch, and the film currently sits at a 50% score from critics and a 55% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Jason Keller and Miles Chapman wrote the script for Escape Plan. The former is best known for his work on Ford v Ferrari, the racing epic starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon. He also wrote the script for Mirror Mirror, the sword and sorcery adventure comedy starring Lily Collins and Julia Roberts. He made his feature debut in 2011 penning the script for Machine Gun Preacher, the true crime biker drama starring Gerard Butler and Michael Shannon. Chapman even returned to write the screenplay for Escape Plan 2: Hades, which replaces Schwarzenegger with Dave Bautista. He also wrote the threequel, Escape Plan: The Extractors, and all three of these movies are his only feature screenwriting credits in his career. His only other writing credits come from penning nine episodes of the 2012 TV series, Cybergeddon.

Escape Plan stars Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger and was written by Miles Chapman and Jason Keller and directed by Mikael Håfström.