Although perhaps not in the same star phase as earlier in their careers, two of the biggest action stars ever teamed up with a flick in 2013 that's dominating streaming charts more than 10 years later. Escape Plan, which stars Arnold Schwarzenegger opposite Sylvester Stallone, has jumped into the Netflix top 10 after premiering on the platform at the start of the month, currently sitting in the #2 spot behind only the Matthew McConaughey animated film, Sing. Escape Plan follows a structural-security authority who finds himself jailed in the world's most dangerous and secure prison and has to team up with another inmate for them both to escape. The film also stars Vincent D'Onofrio and currently sits at a 50% score from critics and a 55% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Escape Plan was written by Miles Chapman and Jason Keller, with Chapman also receiving credit for the story. Keller's most famous work came after Escape Plan when he penned the script for Ford v Ferrari, the racing epic starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon. He also wrote the script for Machine Gun Preacher, the 2011 true crime action thriller toplined by Gerard Butler and Michael Shannon. Chapman's only work after Escape Plan has been on the subsequent sequels, Escape Plan 2: Hades and Escape Plan: The Extractors, which returned Stallone but not Schwarzenegger and also added stars like Dave Bautista and 50 Cent. Mikael Håfström directed Escape Plan, but he did not return to helm either sequel. He recently directed Casey Affleck in Slingshot and Anthony Mackie in Outside the Wire.

What Have Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone Been in Lately?

Stallone is in the midst of Tulsa King Season 2, the Paramount+ Original Series, which also premiered its first season on Prime Video. He will next star alongside Scott Eastwood and Mike Colter in Alarum, the action thriller from director Michael Polish. Things have slowed down for Schwarzenegger a bit more, as his most recent notable role was in Terminator: Dark Fate (2019). However, he has been tapped to lead Kung Fury 2 alongside Michael Fassbender, Alexandra Shipp, and David Hasselhoff, which has completed production and is awaiting an official release date.

