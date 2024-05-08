The Big Picture The Escape Plan trilogy will be released in a special steelbook edition at Walmart for $34.99 on July 2.

Sylvester Stallone's character in the trilogy, Ray, faces danger due to the nature of his job and hidden identity.

The final installment of the trilogy was made with a budget of $3.6 million and the new edition includes special features in all three movies.

Back when Escape Plan premiered in 2013, it seemed like just another brainless action movie starring huge icons from the 80s, but its concept certainly set it apart from most titles. The story follows Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone), one of the world's best security analysts whose job is peculiar, to say the least. In order to test the security flaws of supermax prisons, Ray has to infiltrate them and try to break out. The movie spawned two sequels, and Lionsgate announced today that all of them will come beautifully packaged in a steelbook edition that is set to hit Walmart shelves in July 2. The suggested retail price is $34.99.

It's pretty easy to relate to Stallone's character Ray in the Escape Plan trilogy. Due to the nature of his job, he can't tell police officers or prison directors what he is really doing inside the prison, so he suffers as much abuse and violence as the other inmates do. And he always knows it will get worse for him, because he's under the constant danger of being discovered either as someone planning a prison break or losing his job because his profession is entirely dependent on anonymity.

The special Triple Feature edition brings back special features from previous editions, including audio commentaries in Escape Plan and Escape Plan: The Extractors. All three installments contain making of featurettes that help fans delve into the world of prison security and what sort of real-life elements were used in the production of the movies. Escape Plan 2: Hades also features extended interviews with the cast and crew from the franchise.

A Blockbuster-Level Action Flick Made With 3 Million Dollars

Image via Lionsgate

Of the three installments, the third one was a peculiar case due to its budget. Used to participating in movies where the budget is not much of a problem, Stallone took to Instagram to reveal that the final installment in the trilogy was made for a total amount of $3.6 million. The Academy Award nominee also bragged that they were able to film Escape Plan: The Extractors in just 17 days, and wanted the post to serve as inspiration for young filmmakers with a limited budget and shooting schedule.

Aside from Stallone, the Escape Plan trilogy also featured the participation of several industry heavyweights, including Arnold Schwarzenegger (Fubar), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy), Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (Den of Thieves), Jim Caviezel (Sweetwater), Vinnie Jones (The Gentlemen), Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil: Born Again), Sam Neill (Jurassic World Dominion), Amy Ryan (The Office), Jaime King (Lights Out), Titus Welliver (Bosch), Devon Sawa (Chucky TV series) and Harry Shum Jr. (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Lionsgate releases the Escape Plan Triple Feature through Walmart on July 2.