Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is coming to digital and disc with an extended cut that adds an alternate ending to the movie. Lovers of deadly games will also have the opportunity to take a peek inside the production of Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, with new behind-the-scenes featurettes and interviews added to the home release.

The sequel follows Escape Room survivors Zoey (Taylor Russell) and Ben (Logan Miller) as the duo decided to take the fight directly to their captors, after learning that the company that builds the deadly escape games, Minos, is hidden in Manhattan. However, Minos is one step ahead of the duo, and Zoey and Ben end up trapped in another twisted game with four other survivors, played by Carlito Olivero, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, and Thomas Cocquerel. The new set of deadly escape rooms was put in place by Minos to test the few people who got alive from a game, and the extended cut promises to add even more creative deaths to the movie, especially with an alternate ending attached to it.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions script is signed by Will Honley, Oren Uziel, and Maria Melnik & Daniel Tuch, based on a story by Honley and Christine Lavaf & Fritz Bohm. Melnik worked on the first movie’s script together with Bragi F. Schut. The sequel brings back Adam Robitel as director and Neal H. Moritz as producer, the positions they had in Escape Room.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions special features include:

Blu-Ray and DVD:

Theatrical and Extended Cuts of ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Go Inside the Minos Escape Rooms

Meet the Players

Director Adam Robitel on Raising the Stakes

Digital:

Go Inside the Minos Escape Rooms

Meet the Players

Director Adam Robitel on Raising the Stakes

The movie’s extended cut will also be available as a bonus feature on participating digital platforms, otherwise available for a separate purchase. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions will be available on digital on September 21. The film gets released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 5.

Here's Escape Room: Tournament of Champions official synopsis:

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is the sequel to the box-office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.

