The sequel to Escape Room has received its first images, along with an official title: Escape Room: Tournament of Champions. As the name indicates, Tournament of Champions will feature a new kind of deadly game by pitching previous survivors against each other.

The new images bring the five competitors together, with Escape Room’s leads Taylor Russell and Logan Miller andnewcomers Indya Moore, Holland Roden, and Thomas Cocquerel. The five competitors are shown in an escape room inspired by a beach, while a second image shows them on some sort of stage looking understandably scared. We also get a solo image of Miller, trapped inside a cage while water fills up the room. Another image features Roden on the floor of what seems like a subway wagon, looking to escape the bolts of electricity above her.

Tournament of Champions brings back Adam Robitel as director, with a script by Will Honley, Oren Uziel, and Maria Melnik & Daniel Tuch, based on a story by Honley and Christine Lavaf & Fritz Bohm. Melnik worked on the first movie’s script together with Bragi F. Schut. The cast also includes Carlito Olivero, not shown in the first images.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions will come to theaters on July 16. Check out the new images and official synopsis for Escape Room: Tournament of Champions below:

“Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.”

