Sony released the first trailer Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, the sequel to 2019’s horror-hit that put a group of unlucky people inside a huge maze filled with high-tech death traps.

In the trailer, Escape Room survivors Zoey (Taylor Russell) and Ben (Logan Miller) decide to take the fight directly to their captors, after learning that the company that builds the deadly escape games is hidden in Manhattan. Their attack plan is interrupted when the subway wagon they are in gets hijacked by the company, and they end up trapped in another series of lethal puzzles. The oddest part of their situation is that the other passengers of the subway wagon seem to be all previous survivors from their own escape rooms. To survive, Zoey and Ben need to figure out how to escape the new set of traps, while joining forces with the four other survivors, played by Carlito Olivero, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, and Thomas Cocquerel.

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

RELATED:‌ First ‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ Images Show Past Winners Trying to Get Out of Another Puzzle

The trailer also teases how the new escape rooms were designed to kill the game’s champions. The subway wagon itself turns into a huge electric cage, while a room that mimics a hotel lobby is filled with mortal lasers. As for the beach room, previously shown in the movie’s first images, it turns into a quicksand trap. There’s even a quick look at a falling plane, a special escape room that was teased at the ending of the first movie.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions script is signed by Will Honley, Oren Uziel, and Maria Melnik & Daniel Tuch, based on a story by Honley and Christine Lavaf & Fritz Bohm. Melnik worked on the first movie’s script together with Bragi F. Schut. The sequel brings back Adam Robitel as director and Neal H. Moritz as producer, the positions they had in Escape Room.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions official synopsis reads:

“Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.”

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions released was pushed back and forth a couple of times, but the movie will finally hit theaters this July 16. Take a look at the trailer below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Every 'Saw' Twist Ranked (Just in Case You, Like, Want to Play a Game or Something, No Presh)

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ’10,000 Ships’ Coming from ‘Person of Interest’s Amanda Segel '10,000 Ships' will follow the character of Princess Nymeria.

Read Next