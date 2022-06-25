Escape the Field, a corny new thriller from Lionsgate has finally arrived on Blu-ray and DVD today, June 21, 2022. The film was released to theaters and on-demand this May, with Blu-ray copy arriving this June.

Escape the Field tells the story of six strangers who wake up to find themselves in a remote and endless cornfield. Each character wakes up to find themselves alone in a sea of corn, stripped of their worldly possessions and given one of six items: a gun with a single bullet, a lantern, matches, a knife, a compass, and a flask of water. Mysterious sirens blare from some distant and unknown source, and traps appear throughout the thick of the field. Soon the group will find that they are caught in some twisted game, being hunted by an unseen force of pure evil. And their survival will depend on them solving a deadly puzzle.

Escape the Field is one of a growing number of corn-based thrillers, television episodes, and horror films. From taking center stage in a Goosebumps episode to Stephen King's classic Children of the Corn, and that one scene from Jeepers Creepers 2 (you know the one: the creepy scarecrow running through corn), it seems the stalky crop has some solid horror bona fides.

Image via Lionsgate

Escape the Field is only the latest in a rich and storied horror tradition. But it only leads one to wonder, what makes corn so creepy? Maybe it's the Halloween tradition of corn mazes that sets one's spine a tingle, getting lost in a corn field can be frightening and even dangerous. Then again, maybe it's a commentary on America's reliance on corn-based products the and history of highly controversial corn subsidies on which these cornfield horrors are based. Who knows?

The film stars Jordan Claire Robbins, Theo Rossi, Tahirah Sharif, Julian Feder, Elena Juatco, and Shane West. The film was directed by Emerson Moore, who also wrote Escape the Field with Joshua Dobkin and Sean Wathen. Moore also produces the film alongside Andrew Davies Gans, Michael Philip, and Jason Moring.

The Blu-ray and DVD release, which arrived on June 21, includes special features such as audio commentary by writer/director Emerson Moore along with writers Joshua Dobkin and Sean Wathen, as well as "Pieces of the Puzzle: Making Escape the Field featurette". You can purchase the film today, just get ready to plunge yourself into one heck of a "maize".