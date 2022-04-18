In a trailer released today, Lionsgate’s newest action thriller, Escape the Field, is giving us some serious Squid Game vibes - that is if Squid Game took place in a cornfield and starred Shane West (A Walk to Remember). From director Emerson Moore, the film centers around a group of strangers who wake up in the middle of - you guessed it - a cornfield. The mystery goes even deeper when they discover they’ve each been given a random object, forcing them to work together as a team. Taking the field by storm alongside West is a cast including Jordan Claire Robbins (The Umbrella Academy), Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy), Elena Juacto, Tahirah Sharif (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Julian Feder. The feature is slated for a release on demand and in select theaters on May 6.

The trailer reveals an edge-of-your-seat nail biter as it opens on the group of strangers awakening in a dark cornfield. Each is given an item which includes a gun, a lantern, matches, a knife, and a compass. Emotions are at an all-time high as each of our main characters makes their way to the center of the tall stalks with West’s character looking particularly perturbed. Working together to find some answers amidst all the chaos, it’s soon revealed that the trapped party has no water, and, while corn surrounds them, it’s all rotten, leaving them with nothing to eat. Things get really freaky when a man in a suit - who looks like he’s been in the field for quite a while - appears, telling them they’ll never escape before he’s sucked into the darkness by an unseen force.

Hoping to unravel the mystery surrounding their unfortunate circumstances, Robbins’ character puts on her thinking cap and theorizes that their items may hold the key to getting out alive. With twists and turns at every step, the group tries to unfold the secrets to their capture before it’s too late. As the trailer plays out, viewers are presented with the idea that the group’s suffering is all at the hands of a secret society - though we could definitely see some moles hiding among them.

While the plot for Escape the Field feels a little cheesy with overdone storylines and seemingly predictable characters, it still looks like viewers are in for a few jump scares as the strangers search for their freedom.

Check out the full trailer below and see if you can guess what will happen when Escape the Field hits demand and select theaters May 6:

