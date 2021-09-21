The Undertaker's mansion is full of more dangers than just the Tombstone Piledriver.

Netflix has released the trailer for Escape the Undertaker, an interactive WWE-themed Halloween Special experience featuring Mark William Calaway, the Undertaker himself. Well, that’s it! This might be one of the most bizarre releases of Netflix’s Halloween programming, and we can’t wait to watch it!

The Escape the Undertaker trailer digs up the Undertaker from retirement as wrestling faction The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston) comes to the Undertaker's spooky mansion with hopes of combining the power of positivity with the power of Undertaker's famous urn. Of course, the Undertaker is not happy with this unexpected visit and will chase the intruders away with their biggest fears.

Just as it happens with other Netflix interactive films, like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Kimmy vs. The Reverend, Escape the Undertaker will give viewers the power to decide the actions of the Undertaker’s new victims, as they try to escape the wrath of the WWE legend. The trailer follows the horror-themed career of the wrestler by incorporating classic genre tropes such as fog, spiders, and whispers in the dark.

Image via Netflix

RELATED:‌ ‘There's Someone Inside Your House’ Trailer Reveals New Netflix Slasher From 'Creep' Director Patrick Brice

The Undertaker is one of the most iconic professional wrestlers in WWE’s history, remaining active in the ring from 1990 to 2020. He became famous for playing a supernatural entity that uses fear tactics to destabilize his opponents. The Undertaker retired in 2020, after the last episode of the Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary was released. Escape the Undertaker is the wrestler’s first production after his retirement.

You better start warming up for your wrestling challenge, for Escape the Undertaker debuts on Netflix on October 5. Check out the trailer for Escape the Undertaker below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ New ‘Midnight Mass’ Trailer Shows Faith Leading to Madness in Mike Flanagan’s New Netflix Horror Series

Share Share Tweet Email

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Characters That Deserve Their Own Toit Spinoff Show Let's say goodbye to "A-Noine-Noine" and hello to... ???

Read Next