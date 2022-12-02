Whether you have World Cup fever or not, the John Huston-directed Escape to Victory is the perfect movie to watch during the world's most popular sporting event. The 1981 film is a historical drama starring Sylvester Stallone, Max von Sydow, Michael Caine, and soccer legend Pelé, among a veritable smorgasbord of other beloved soccer stars. It follows a group of allied prisoners of war during World War II who are to play an exhibition (propaganda) soccer match against a team of German players, the result of which end up changing the players' lives forever. It’s one of John Huston’s lesser discussed films, but one that was well-received and still considered by many to be the best soccer movie ever made.

Making a "fun" wartime drama is no easy task, but Escape to Victory somehow manages to walk the barbwire tightrope between harrowing and frolicsome. Huston's film is an enjoyable ride, while not veering too off into the farcical territory of Hogan's Heroes. While one doesn't have to be a soccer fan to love this film, it doesn't hurt.

Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine, and Max Von Sydow Make A Soccer Movie With Star Power

Michael Caine plays British army officer and former professional soccer player John Colby. He is tasked by the leader of the POW camp, Major Von Steiner (Von Sydow) with choosing a team of his fellow prisoners to play against the Germans. For his part, Von Steiner is sympathetic to the plight of his Allied prisoners and intends the match as a gesture of good will. His superiors have other ideas, and soon turn the match into a Nazi propaganda stunt, stacking the odds unfairly against Colby's squad. They do everything from enlisting the best players in Germany, to bribing the referee, and injuring allied players in their plight to win the match.

Sylvester Stallone, fresh off of the success of Rocky II, plays American POW Robert Hatch, who harasses his way (with no soccer skills to speak of) onto the Allied team as goalkeeper, in the hopes of using it to plan his escape. Stallone offers a decent, if unexpected performance in the film. However, Michael Caine and Max Von Sydow bring the gravitas and classical acting chops that drive most of the movie. Caine's character is a thoughtful and principled leader of men, while Von Steiner is a compassionate soldier on the wrong side of history. Both men struggle with their position and how to navigate their responsibilities within the confines of the camp structure. That tension offers most of the emotional depth of the film and the audience can relate to both men on a number of different levels.

Escape to Victory is one of those films that manages to dip its toes in a number of different genres in just two short hours. At different times it has the feel of a historical drama, a war flick, a suspense thriller, and finally a sports movie. That variety keeps the movie from getting too bogged down in the details and keeps the escape narrative moving forward throughout. The internal politics and intrigue within a POW camp, for both the captured and the captors, is one of the most interesting dynamics that the film brings to light.

Comparisons between Escape to Victory and 1963's The Great Escape starring Steve McQueen, James Garner, and Richard Attenborough are plentiful, but Escape to Victory has its own flavor, and is far from an imitation of the former. While the central focus of The Great Escape is the actual escape plan, Escape to Victory is more focused on preparations for the all-important match than the plot to flee. As such, the soccer match in Escape to Victory offers a satisfying crescendo to the story that's about much more than simply getting away from one's captors.

'Escape to Victory' Delivers on Every Level

Every moment of the film has been leading up to this all-important moment, and Caine's team plans to make the most of it. The match really is what makes the movie such a joy to watch. The scene is incredibly effective as the film's climax for three main reasons: The anticipation payoff, the realistic nature of the gameplay, and its use as a wartime metaphor.

Because the audience has seen all the preparation for the match throughout the film, from the planning, to the training, to the pre-game warmups, the start of the match is a welcome bit of action. The audience gets to effectively sit in the stands with the rest of the crowd and enjoy the competition. It's quite the satisfying payoff.

As for the realistic nature of the gameplay, the effort to employ actual soccer players paid off in a big way in the final scene. World-class players including the aforementioned Pelé, Bobby Moore, John Wark, Ossie Ardiles, (and a host of others) show how a real soccer match should look. For lovers of "the beautiful game," this is a welcome change to the silver screen's disinterested treatment of the sport, both before and since the film's 1981 release. Even the lesser-known players on both sides of the ball are all current and former professional players.

In addition to the accurate style of play on the field, the manner in which the scene is shot adds to the excitement. With alternating views from on the field and from the stands, the audience gets to experience the match from both the players' point of view and as fans in the stadium. This is an effective way of keeping the game exciting and makes the suspense that much more palpable while watching the film.

Throughout the movie, much is made of what the game means. For Caine and the POWs, it's a way to reclaim some of their dignity from the Germans. For Hatch, it signifies a means of escape, for Von Steiner it's an olive branch of sorts, and for his Nazi superiors it's a way to assert their dominance over the prisoners. It's a multi-layered metaphor that gives the movie a little more depth than the average escape caper. In the end, with all odds stacked against them, the Allied team manages to hold their own against the German team. It's a moral victory of the highest order, which results in the French fans rushing the field in elation, leading to the film's ultimate resolution.

A Great Watch During World Cup Hysteria

Overall, Escape to Victory is a great way to spend a few hours and has the feel of a classic 1980s film. As one of John Huston's final turns as a director, It's an underrated movie that's a pleasing, light-hearted watch. It also makes for a great crash course in soccer during the World Cup, when the sport seems to be on just about everyone's mind (and their televisions).