Bethesda has released a new gameplay trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, the expansion of the popular MMORPG that just hit Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The new Blackwood DLC will continue the “The Gates of Oblivion” year-long adventure that started last March on Elder Scrolls Online, adding a new region and a lot of new content for players.

The new trailer shows more of the Blackwood region, covered by a dense swamp filled with wild animals and fungus. However, there’s a lot of fire in the way of players, as they’ll venture through the realm of Oblivion to follow up on new story quests. The trailer also showcases action-packed fights against some of the bosses that will be available in the new campaign, which is expected to extend through 30 hours, an impressive number considering this is only the second chapter of “The Gates of Oblivion” adventure.

RELATED:‌ Here's How 'The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood' Chapter Aims to Deliver New Content for All Players

ESO’s new story arc debuted last March with the release of the Flames of Ambition DLC, which introduced the big baddie Mehrunes Dagon together with a series of new dungeons. Blackwood’s trailer scales up the conflict against Mehrunes Dagon, as the lands of Tamriel risk being consumed by the Oblivion realm, should four special artifacts fall into the hands of the villains. Besides moving the plot forward, ESO’s Blackwood DLC will also introduce a companion system to the game, with a lot of new armor sets and events for players to discover as they dive as deep as they want in the MMO.

ESO is currently one the most popular MMO in the market, with more than 18 million players confirmed by Bethesda. The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood is available right now on PC/Mac, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Check out the Blackwood DLC gameplay trailer below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood' and Everything We Know About Companions

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Loki’: Kevin Feige and the Cast on the Evolution of the Fan-Favorite Character They also talk about the show’s crime-thriller aspect.

Read Next