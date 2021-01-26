In just a little while, Bethesda's Global Reveal Event for The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion will get underway. Right now, you can tune into the live pre-show over on Twitch at twitch.tv/Bethesda and join in on the madness in chat; if you watch with a linked account with Drops enabled, you’ll also receive Twitch Drops and the Viridescent Dragon Frog pet, completely free. And, very soon, the world will see what the Zenimax MMORPG has in store for this new expansion.

ESO’s Creative Director Rich Lambert and some unannounced special guests from the ESO development team are expected to talk about Gates of Oblivion's new worlds, challenges, systems, and adventures during the event. After the presentation, Jessica Folsom and Gina Bruno from the ESO Community Team will host an official ESO Live Special that aims to "dive deeper into some of the big reveals and discuss everything you need to know about the year’s upcoming releases." Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion will be available on PS5 / PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC/Mac later this calendar year; we'll be updating ESO:GoO with new info as we get it.

Here's how to check out the live pre-show:

Here's how / where / when to watch:

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Destruction comes to Tamriel with the Gates of Oblivion, The Elder Scrolls Online’s next big year-long adventure. Tune in to the Global Reveal Event via twitch.tv/Bethesda on January 26 at 5PM EST to get a first look at ESO’s upcoming Chapter, DLCs, and the epic new storyline that’ll take you and your companions to the very edge of oblivion.

