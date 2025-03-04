This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After over two decades and more than 4,900 episodes, the shot clock is about to run out on Tony Reali. The sports commentator's legendary long-running ESPN program Around the Horn is coming to an end on May 23, removing one of the network's weekday staples from the rotation for the first time since 2002. Reali has hosted the show since 2004, cementing himself as one of ESPN's most recognizable personalities and elevating other talented sports writers through his show's unique panel format. Following the finale, a 30-minute edition of SportsCenter will air in the show's 5 p.m. time slot throughout the summer until long-term plans are announced at a later date.

Around the Horn has seen Reali lead sports discussions and debates with a wide variety of guests throughout its 23-year run. Each episode welcomes a panel of four daily national sports media figures who attempt to earn points and avoid being muted by the host as they talk through the biggest stories in sports from their perspectives. The show has been a launch pad of sorts for media personalities on television, with its cavalcade of talented panelists including JA Adande, Kevin Blackistone, Tim Cowlishaw, Jemele Hill, Frank Isola, Bomani Jones, Mina Kimes, Jackie MacMullan, Bill Plaschke, Bob Ryan, Ramona Shelburne, Sarah Spain, Pablo Torre, Clinton Yates, and Woody Paige, the show's all-time wins leader, among many others. The decision not to renew it has reportedly been in the pipeline for a while, with word circulating last year that the end was nigh for the series even as a succession plan wasn't in place.

Ratings remained relatively strong for the series leading up to its end, though the move seems to be part of a widespread overhaul at the network as it shuffles out shows and ends its Sunday Night Baseball partnership with MLB after 2025. Nonetheless, the network was eager to congratulate Reali and his team for remaining one of the biggest sports shows around throughout its run. David Roberts, ESPN's Executive Vice President and Executive Editor of Sports News and Entertainment, acknowledged the accomplishments of Around the Horn in an official statement about the cancellation, saying: