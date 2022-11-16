Following this year's highly anticipated international releases of X and its prequel Pearl starring Mia Goth (which inspired a good number of Maxine and Pearl-inspired Halloween costumes), the independent film studio remains on the rise. With 2022's high-grossing Everything Everywhere All at Once as the first A24 to pass $100 million at the global box office, the beloved production company has proved itself to be extremely successful, continuing to receive worldwide movie enthusiasts' praise.

At first, one may think that A24's movies may not be for everyone. However, the well-known company offers a wide range of different genre films that appeal to diverse audiences. Because it can be hard to figure out where to begin when trying to understand the hype revolving around the film studio, Redditors have lent a helping hand and listed some essentials.

'The Green Knight' (2021)

With a twisty plot, David Lowery's epic movie adapted from the 14th-century chivalric romance poem "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight" stars talented Dev Patel as Gawain and follows King Arthur's nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the Green Knight, a gigantic tester of men.

Apart from visually stunning, this stylized take on the medieval poem is fascinating and apparently a must-watch when it comes to the production company's flicks: "I would say The Green Knight is a A24 essential," u/Bandicoot-Select remarks on Reddit.

'Midsommar' (2019)

Ari Aster's bizarre cult movie starring Florence Pugh offers a good dose of horror in broad daylight and does it flawlessly. Midsommar follows a couple who travels to Northern Europe to visit a Swedish mid-summer festival. What seems like a calm and peaceful retreat quickly takes a sinister turn with tragic consequences.

More than a hundred users have made their love for the flowery, highly creative film clear and can't recommend it enough. On Reddit, U/MikeandMelly says the movie has burrowed into their psyche for months after watching it.

'Uncut Gems' (2019)

In Safdie Brothers' Netflix adrenaline inducing hit, Adam Sandler brilliantly brings to life an enthusiastic New York City jeweler with hundreds of thousands in debt. Convinced he finally hit it big post discovering a rare uncut Opal, Howard risks everything in hopes of staying alive.

If you're looking for something to enhance anxiety levels, Uncut Gemsis the right pick — it feels like a wild ride from beginning to end. "The amount of anxiety I felt during this movie was insane," u/laspero reveals on the platform. According to some, the engaging film is one of 2019's finest and A24's best.

'Good Time' (2017)

Also set in New York (and equally directed by the Safdie's), this chaotic motion picture focuses on Connie Nikas' (a notable Robert Pattinson performance) journey to get his brother Nick (Benny Safdie) out of prision after a badly executed bank robbery. A great thrill from start to finish, Good Time delievers exactly what its title promises.

When asked about their personal A24 favorites on Reddit, multiple moviegoers couldn't resist mentioning the film. As a result, the contemporary take on neo-noir made it to multiple lists on the platform.

'Ex Machina' (2014)

Same amount fascinating and terrifying, Alex Garland's sci-fi masterwork Ex Machina ranks high among the movies of its genre. The thought-provoking tale on A. I tells the unpredictable story of a young programmer who is selected to participate in a ground-breaking experiment.

According to u/Jerrymoviefan3, the film that is never short on praise on the platform "perfectly captures a potential future". On the same post, a now-deleted account adds: "The excellent plot takes center stage here. Brilliant, layered writing that explores A. I in a short, tightly wound thriller."

'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Centering around two lighthouse keepers who struggle to keep their minds sane whilst living on a mysterious New England island during the 19th century, Robert Eggers' weirdly enthralling art house movie features stunning cinematography and is frequently raved about by movie junkies.

Although its slow-pace and may not be everyone's cup of tea, Pattinson and Dafoe'ssuperb acting alone makes it a great watch: "Nearly every comment mentions this film. It is absolutely no surprise as to why. It is absolutely brilliant," says a now-deleted account.

'Hereditary' (2018)

This list would never be complete without Ari Aster's utterly insane directorial debut, Hereditary — a movie that worldwide fans can not help but eulogize every time they get the chance. Although it revolves around dark forces tormenting a family (which, to be fair, sounds like a very worn-out horror flick plot), the soul-stirring film is everything but your typical haunted house movie.

While some argue that Aster's masterwork is a tad overhyped, Reddit users surely can not get enough of recommending it. On a list that u/MyOtherMe put together, Hereditary took first place among a good number of A24 great films.

'The Florida Project' (2017)

Following the adventures of the naive six-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) and her teenage mother (Bria Vinaite), this indie slice-of-life drama named The Florida Project takes viewers on a pastel-colored trip while exploring the lives of the two characters in the shadows of Walt Disney World.

Offering a unique and important view of poverty, Sean Baker's critically acclaimed character-study is as brilliant as it can get. On Reddit, a now-deleted account raves: "I loved the film's authenticity. It doesn't have a conventional plot, but it leaves room for the characters to shine. The characters carry this movie, not just by their writing but by their performances."

'Moonlight' (2016)

Apart from the fantastic performances by Mahershala Ali and Trevante Rhodes, Best Picture winner Moonlight is an outstandingly beautiful coming-of-age that strongly focuses on the very scary road of self-discovery and identity.

"An absolutely beautiful story with amazing cinematography and characters," u/laspero remarks. Raw and sometimes difficult to watch, Barry Jenkin's prime piece of cinema certainly stays with whoever who decides to press play: "Moonlight was amazing, I couldn't get that movie out of my mind for a while," u/KoreyW07 adds on another post.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's highly anticipated (and highest-grossing) A24 flick is unlike anything we've ever seen. The flawless film centers on Evelyn Wang's (Michelle Yeoh) anxieties revolving her work and family and invites viewers on an acid trip through an exploration of parallel realities.

In addition to very good action, Everything Everywhere All At Once delivers a strong female lead and tackles themes of generational gap, trauma, love, and empathy. "Best movie I’ve seen in years, and the philosophy sticks with me day to day", u/ExNihilo_ExMateria states on a post.

