With The Batman nearing its release date, it seemed like a good time to recommend some of the most important Batman stories that have influenced Matt Reeves’ upcoming blockbuster. Over the years, we've seen plenty of adaptations of the Caped Crusader, from Christian Bale and Ben Affleck's film interpretations to David Mazouz's young Bruce Wayne on Gotham (that's not even including the countless animated series and films). It seems like Batman is everywhere all the time.

While we prepare ourselves for Robert Pattinson's gritty outing as the Dark Knight (and Michael Keaton's return to the cowl later this year), let's reflect on some of the stories that inspired the upcoming adaptation, and have entertained Bat-fans for decades. If these books don't excite you, then no Batman stories will!

RELATED: 'The Batman': Matt Reeves Reveals Why He Wanted The Riddler As His First Big Villain

Batman: Year One

Image via DC

The Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli epic that retold Batman’s origins in a gritty 1970s-style crime drama, Batman: Year One is one of the best comic books of all time. Not only does it follow Batman during his first year of crime-fighting, taking down Gotham's own mob, but the story also follows a young Lt. Jim Gordon as he breaks into the GCPD and works to become the moral do-gooder we all know him as. Along with Batman and Gordon, "Year One" spends some time with Selina Kyle as she morphs into her infamous cat-burglar status. Her tale is a bit more tragic here, but it helped humanize her in a way previous incarnations didn't.

This four-issue run (originally told in Batman #404-407 in 1987) has influenced countless Batman films and animated series over the years, including Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins. In fact, the story is so popular that it was adapted into an animated feature in 2011, starring Gotham's very own Ben McKenzie (who played Jim Gordon) as the Dark Knight Detective. There's no limit to how much this story has influenced different Batman comics, shows, films, and even video games over the years, and that makes it easily one of the best.

Batman: Ego

Image via DC

This Darwin Cooke masterpiece was also one of Reeves’ primary inspirations for The Batman, and for good reason. Ego deals most with Bruce’s personal traumas and forces him to come to terms with his alter-ego. What Cooke's story does exceptionally well is dive into Bruce's innermost psychology, discovering and commenting on the tensions between the young master Wayne and the vigilante inside, with both representing different sides of him (almost like Harvey Dent and Two-Face, which the Batman side suggests might be a good thing).

This all occurs after one of Joker's henchmen kills himself after giving Batman the location to the Clown Prince of Crime's hideout, forcing mountains of guilt upon Bruce as he deals with his hand in Snibbs' death. From the looks of The Batman trailers, it seems like Pattinson's Bruce might be going through some similar inner turmoil, which makes this book a must-read. If that wasn't enough to sell Ego, the collected edition also includes a pretty great Catwoman story!

Batman: Zero Year

Image via DC

The most recent re-telling of Batman’s modern origins by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, this version sees Batman face off against the Red Hood Gang, which includes the apparent origins of the Joker. After saving Oswald Cobblepot and falling out with Alfred, Batman takes on Doctor Death, who, along with the Riddler, wants to take over Gotham City. After Batman, and Gotham itself, is stripped down to nothing, Batman has to fight through a post-apocalyptic Gotham in order to give the city its power back and dethrone the Riddler. It’s an exciting story that explores Bruce’s first few outings as the Dark Knight.

While not everyone was thrilled with the retelling of Batman's classic origins, making the New 52 Batman a bit less gritty than he had been for decades, "Zero Year" remains an interesting look at Batman's first outings that honors the past while looking to the future. Plus, Riddler's massive role in this book makes it a good pick to read before The Batman comes out.

Batman: The Long Halloween

Image via DC

The Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale Batman epic that helped inspire The Dark Knight (and was just adapted into an animated movie starring Jensen Ackles last year), The Long Halloween is this author's favorite Batman story, and for good reason. A crime story at heart, The Long Halloween combines Batman’s quest for vengeance with lots of exciting mystery, suspense, and supervillains who all have it out for the Caped Crusader. From Joker and Catwoman to Solomon Grundy and the Calendar Man, all of Batman's classic rogues show up at some point or another, making it a real party.

Part of what makes this story so great is the brotherhood between Batman, Gordon, and a pre-scarred Harvey Dent, who jump into taking down the Gotham mob together, only to incur tragic consequences. The "Holiday Killer" mystery is intriguing, but it's Batman's partnership with Gordon and Dent that makes this story stand out among the rest.

RELATED: 'The Batman': Matt Reeves Is Interested In Including a "Grounded" Mr. Freeze In Potential Sequels

Batman: Earth One

Image via DC

Geoff Johns and Gary Frank's take on the Batman legend was a mixed bag with fans, but the gripping, contemporary setting lends itself well to Bruce’s own story. Batman: Earth One is a graphic novel series in three volumes that picks up with Bruce's initial decision to become Batman. Volume One sees Alfred train Bruce for combat as the inexperienced crime fighters goes out into the night to avenge his parent's murder, which he suspects was ordered by Gotham's corrupt mayor, Oswald Cobblepot. Even when Batman does defeat the Penguin, he doesn't get all the answers he's searching for.

It's not until Volume Two that the Riddler shows up, this time as a deranged serial killer who goes after Gotham's upper-class. Much like what we've seen so far of the Riddler fromThe Batman trailers, he's in a league of his own, and only Batman can stop him. Volume Three expands the story even more, with an interesting take on Two-Face and the introduction of Catwoman, Robin, Batgirl, and Ragman, which leaves room for a fourth volume if they ever get around to it.

Penguin: Triumphant

Image via DC

Okay, so this one is from Penguin’s point of view rather than Batman's, but with Colin Farrell's upcoming performance in mind, it seemed like the right time to read Penguin: Triumphant. In this Jon Ostrander and Joe Staton one-shot, rather than taking on Batman himself Penguin decides to take down his professional opponent, Bruce Wayne. Up until this point, Cobblepot had mostly been a supervillain, with umbrella-themed gimmicks that would make Joker's head spin. Triumphant sees Penguin reinvent his criminal empire, forcing himself into Gotham high-society.

Things quickly get out of hand for Batman though, as Bruce agrees to sell Cobblepot all of Wayne Manor in order to keep closer tabs on his nemesis. While Alfred is horrified, Bruce plays the long-con to get Penguin behind bars, a game that, thankfully, pays off in the end. While there's no doubt Bruce and Ozzy are going to have a similar rivalry in The Batman, we'd be shocked if it ended the same way.

Batman/Catwoman

Image via DC

An ongoing limited series a part of DC’s Black Label collection, this story penned by Tom King with artwork by Clay Mann, takes place across three separate timelines that explore the evolution of Batman and Catwoman’s relationship. With Zoë Kravitz's debut as Catwoman coming soon, it seems like the relationship between the Cat and the Bat is something The Batman is going to explore, and what better way than through the past, the present, and their unwritten future. Just as The Dark Knight Rises teases that Bruce and Selina would one day settle down, this out-of-continuity tale makes us wonder what Batman and Catwoman's definitive ending might look like.

While Batman/Catwoman is still ongoing and is set to conclude later this year, the story also marks the first mainstream comic book appearance of the titular villain from Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, an exciting surprise that brought readers in quick. But still, the heart of this book is the complex relationship between Bruce and Selina, and if that's something you're interested in exploring more, then this book is for you.

‘The Batman’: Robert Pattinson on His Love of ‘Death in the Family’ and Why He’d Like to Use the Story In a Sequel Director Matt Reeves also talks about why making a Batman movie is scary.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email