With the screening of David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, it seems that body horror films have recently been making a prominent comeback. Hardcore cinephiles and avid movie-goers are most instantly appalled by the genre's gruesome violations of the human body, yet equally fascinated with each film's unique commentary on the expansive capabilities of biological transformations which either make or break an individual.

While most body horror fans are perhaps more familiar with works by Cronenberg and John Carpenter, there's always more fish in the sea for enthusiasts eager to explore more visceral displays of physical distortions and psychological disgust.

'Three... Extremes' (2004)

Want a foot in the door of East Asian body horror films? Three... Extremes is a horror anthology film comprising three individual segments from three different East Asian countries — Japan, China, and South Korea. With directors like Takashi Miike, Fruit Chan, and Park Chan-wook, these horror shorts are bound to satisfy and cater to horror fans of various predilections.

From atmospheric dread to cruel unveilings of human nature, each director offers their unique cultural take on the genre of extreme body grotesque, a genre once dominated by Hollywood and European countries.

'Re-Animator' (1985)

Fans of H.P.Lovecraft will not want to miss out on this. The 1985 horror comedy sees Jeffrey Combs, a frequent collaborator of director Stuart Gordon, as a "mad scientist" archetype who recently discovered a reagent to resurrecting, or "re-animating," dead bodies. But with, the arrival of his groundbreaking discovery invites unnecessary eyeballing from unappreciative colleagues and spiteful nemesis.

It's films like Re-Animator that give CGI a bad name. Combined with Combs' intense gaze and memorable one-liners, the cult classic is a wholesome bundle of shocking anatomy transmogrification mixed in with sardonic humor.

'The Brood' (1979)

An excruciating portrayal of parenthood and mental illness that rivals David Fincher's Gone Girl, Cronenberg's The Brood follows a man trapped in a messy divorce and custody battle with his mentally unstable ex-wife. After the latter attends controversial therapy sessions, a series of brutal murders starts to unfold.

Although comparatively lesser known than his other works like The Fly and Videodrome, The Brood manages to terrify audiences with heinous manifestations of body mutilations due to female repression and neglect. The horror film also incorporates iconic elements of slasher films, as the dwarf-ogre hybrid creatures prove to be one of the most horrifying creatures to beware of.

'Altered States' (1980)

Based on American playwright Paddy Chayefsky's 1978 novel, Altered States is a psychedelic trip exploring the human unconsciousness. In William Hurt's film debut, he plays a psychopathologist who, after experimenting with sensory deprivation in a flotation tank, begins to develop strange hallucinations that feel more tangible than meets the eye.

The science fiction body horror film contains some of cinema's most mind-warping visuals that sometimes could seem garbled and amateurish. Yet, the imagery favorably offsets the alternate dimensions of realities the characters are troubled by, even leading to actual biological devolution of their physical bodies.

'Under the Skin' (2013)

Shot with mostly hidden cameras and non-actors, Under the Skin sees Scarlett Johansson playing an otherworldly being who preys on oblivious men in Scotland. However, the film also dives deep into the notion of a social identity crisis as Johansson's mysterious character develops second thoughts before leading her targets to the dark abyss (literally).

A visually stunning and profoundly unsettling film to behold, Under the Skin, may be hard to grasp on first viewing, but it certainly gets more mesmerizing and fascinating with each revisit of the science fiction film.

'From Beyond' (1986)

The second collaboration between Gordon and Combs, From Beyond, is the physical manifestation of the main argument presented by people who disapprove of virtual and augmented reality.

Based on an H.P. Lovecraft story that is only seven pages long, the body horror film tells the story of a group of scientists who have developed the Resonator, a machine that stimulates the pituitary gland of human subjects and allows them to see beyond normal perceptible reality. With outlandish creatures and a malignant evil head scientist with a peculiar taste for bodily torture and women, Combs once again returns with his usual witty remarks and entertaining over-acting as the mad scientist once again saving the day.

'Tetsuo: The Iron Man' (1989)

One of the more underappreciated Japanese horror gems, Tetsuo: The Iron Man, is a cyberpunk horror film that has slowly gained a cult following due to its particular subject and underground tenor.

Surrounding a salaryman who accidentally knocks down a peculiar man with a metal fetish while driving, the poor salaryman becomes tormented by a strange disease where his body starts becoming an amalgamation of flesh and metal, thrusting him into an unprecedented phantasmagoria of murder and terror.

'Prince of Darkness' (1987)

The second installment of Carpenter's "Apocalypse Trilogy," Prince of Darkness, follows a research team of university students led by their quantum physicist professor to investigate a mysterious cylinder containing green liquid in an abandoned church. Learning that the fluid may be the instrument to ending the world, the team starts getting harassed by masses of homeless people, while one of the members exposed to the green liquid begins to exhibit strange behaviors.

The cult film is often suggested to be a commentary on the AIDS pandemic in the 1980s, with the curse being transmitted through bodily fluids just like the disease.

'Society' (1989)

Influenced by Rosemary's Baby and paintings by Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí, Brian Yuzna's directorial debut stuns everyone who saw it with not only a terrifying latter half that guarantees to shock anyone but an inclusion of amazing practical effects and character designs that proves creativity has no limits.

Society tackles the subject of religious cult followings, which is sarcastic, seeing how this body horror film gained a cult following as it did not do well at the box office. The film centers on a Beverly Hills teenager who, by chance, discovers that his wealthy parents are part of a ghastly orgy cult for the social elite.

'Freaked' (1993)

The year 1993 brought back the dynamic duo of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, not in a Bill & Ted sequel which audiences waited for almost 30 years with Bill & Ted Face The Music (2020), but in a surrealistic black comedy film appropriately titled Freaked.

Freaked witnesses a vain actor and his companions visiting a local freak show named "Freek Land," only to be captured and disfigured by a deranged scientist keen on expanding his crew of "freaks."

