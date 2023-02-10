Out of a bunch of different countries, Italian cinema is arguably one of the most visually alluring and melodramatic. Many different characteristic elements make Italian films stand out — part of their charm, aside from the enchanting language, is wonderful location shooting and a refined sense of style.

From the 1960s to the 1980s, Italian cinema triumphed globally, making directors such as Rossellini and Fellini and actors like SophiaLoren rise to worldwide fame. To celebrate its greatness, numerous cinephiles on Reddit have suggested the must-watch Italian films everyone should see at least once, from Cinema Paradiso to L'Avventura.

1 'Cinema Paradiso' (1988)

Set during post-World War II Sicily in the small village of Giancaldo, Cinema Paradiso (Nuovo Cinema Paradiso) focuses on an eight-year-old boy who is enchanted by the spellbinding world of the movies. With a dream to pursue filmmaking, Salvatore (Salvatore Cascio) ends up forming a deep friendship with a projectionist at Cinema Paradiso.

A beautiful movie through and through, Giuseppe Tornatore's drama celebrates the power of movies and is as bewitching as everyone makes it out to be. This highly regarded heartwarming love letter to cinema undoubtedly gathers many fans on the platform, including aoibhneas, who says the film "is very lovely."

2 'Life is Beautiful' (1997)

Originally titled La vita è bella, this Robert Benigni film stars the director as the main character and depicts a Jewish family's struggles during the Holocaust. With the help of his fun, creative imagination, Guido comes up with out-of-the-box ideas to protect his son from the dangers around their camp.

Sending out the message of hope and resilience in the face of evil, Life is Beautiful focuses on the beauty of life during inhumane times. Considered a "must-see" by acanicatti (and other users that agree with them), the film is very loved on Reddit. "It’s so beautifully done and well acted," a Redditor says in another post. "Now I need to watch it again!"

3 '8 ½' (1963)

This classic Federico Fellini Academy-award winner of Best Foreign Language Feature film centers on Guido Anselmi (Marcello Mastroianni), a forty-three-year-old Italian filmmaker who struggles with creative stasis and therefore isn't able to come up with new ideas.

Mentioned in pretty much every list on the platform, 8 ½ is one of the most popular Italian movies to date, counting on a storyline that is both funny and thought-provoking. On Reddit, a user describes the movie as "a visual feast," adding that the film's quality comes from "creating a mood, feelings, through incredible imagery."

4 'Bicycle Thieves' (1948)

A movie set in post-World War II Rome, Bicycle Thieves revolves around a poor, unemployed father (Lamberto Maggiorani) who has recently gotten his bike stolen and desperately needs it to get back to work. With the help of his son Burno (Enzo Staiola), Antonio sets to find the thief.

This moving, poetic, yet simplistic film by Vittorio De Sica features solid performances by both actors and is easily one of the most influential Italian movies. "Such a great presentation of Italy during World War 2, and at its core it's a beautiful tale between father and son," a Redditor says.

5 'La Dolce Vita' (1960)

Also starring Mastroianni, Fellini's La Dolce Vita is a groundbreaking 60s film that depicts the life of a tabloid journalist who embarks through Rome's sweet, extravagant life in which he chases women and has affairs, despite being married to a generous and adoring girlfriend.

Considered one of the greatest movies in worldwide cinema, this memorable black-and-white film by one of the most renowned Italian directors counts on an amazing soundtrack and beautiful visuals. Needless to say, it is also heavily mentioned on the platform, with several Redditors including "La Dolce Vita" among their "top five Italian films."

6 'Suspiria' (1977)

Suspiria is an essential watch for every horror fan, and there is no way to get around this fact. Directed by Dario Argento, the supernatural Italian film follows an American newcomer (Jessica Harper) that attends a prestigious German ballet academy and eventually learns that the school is a front for something sinister.

When Reddit was asked which movies to watch to start getting into Italian cinema, kasetti highlighted that "Dario Argento is a good place to start for those," adding that "Suspiria is probably his best." There's no doubt that the colorful horror film is a classic and stands the test of time even today.

7 'La Strada' (1954)

A heart-wrenching movie, La Strada by Fellini focuses on a free-spirited girl named Gelsomina (Giulietta Masina) who is sold out by her mother for 10,000 lire to a traveling entertainer, eventually facing both physical and emotional pain along the way.

"Giulietta Masina’s performance is a treasure," Erdomain says. In another post, a Reddit user remarks, "La Strada has one of the most powerful endings I've ever seen. Definitely one of my favs." Although this unforgettable narrative about a simple waif may not be for everyone, the David Cronenberg-favored film undoubtedly counts on amazing acting and profound storytelling.

8 'Umberto D.' (1952)

1952's neorealist movie directed by Vittorio De Sica tells the story of an aged government pensioner (Carlo Battisti) who struggles to survive, along with his dog, on his government pension in Rome after working thirty years as a dedicated civil servant.

"So many emotions, and it's the only black & white film I've ever liked", todreamofspace remarks. "My favorite film from college elective film course." Umberto D. is an amazing character study, equal parts soul-stirring as it is compassionate, with a wonderful performance by Battisti.

9 'La Notte' (1961)

Following Giovanni (Marcello Mastroianni) and Lidia (Jeanne Moreau), who have been married for several years now, La Notte depicts an unfaithful married couple and their steadily deteriorating relationship. The two stay together out of habit, but when Lidia hears the news about her friend Tommaso's (Bernhard Wicki) terminal illness, she begins roaming the streets of the city, questioning her marriage.

On Reddit, a user compares Michelangelo Antonioni's movie to a Swedish director's work, which is very popular among cinephiles on the platform. "I guess La Notte is the most similar to something [Ingmar] Bergman would make (particularly in the second half with all those monologues), and I know how much everyone here loves Bergman." Featuring two-dimensional characters and an engaging narrative, this Italian movie is one of the most loved.

10 'L'Avventura' (1960)

The first film of Antonioni's trilogy, L'Avventura follows a group of wealthy friends who cruise the sea near Sicily when one of them goes missing and an extensive search is launched. Despite Anna's (Léa Massari) disappearance, Sandro (Gabriele Ferzetti) and Claudia (Monica Vitti) become involved in a romance.

"L'Avventura is on my list of three great dull films," Jerrymoviefan says. "It proves that a great movie doesn't need much to happen." Many things make the 1960 film great, and his visual composition, general mood, and character development over movement narrative are some of them.

