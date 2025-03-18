The 1970s was a formative and substantial decade for movies. The '70s saw the rise to prominence of some of the most influential filmmakers of all time, including Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese. Indie horror exploded onto the scene with genre-defining efforts such as Halloween and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Jaws essentially birthed the very concept of a blockbuster in 1975, changing the film landscape as a whole.

While every year of the decade had its fair share of great movies, 1972 was a particularly robust year. For those looking to reach back a little further into film history, this is a selection of the 10 essential movies from 1972.

10 'Sleuth'

Directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Andrew Wyke (Laurence Olivier) is a famous detective novel author who has a profound love for puzzles and games. Struggling business owner Milo Tindle (Michael Caine) is in love with Wyke's wife, and he wishes to marry her. Wyke isn't opposed to the idea– he and his wife have been drifting apart for a while now. Yet, rather than just accept Milo's proposal, Wyke takes the opportunity to set up a scheme that will test both of the men's wits.

Sleuth is a classy, twisty and wildly entertaining mystery thriller that benefits from a stacked cast and an exceedingly clever screenplay. Such an elegantly woven and unpredictable mystery makes for a joyously compelling watch—it's nearly impossible to predict where the narrative of Sleuth is headed, which is, of course, the mark of a great puzzle-box movie. Few movies from 1972 are as unabashedly entertaining as Sleuth.

Sleuth In Sleuth, a wealthy crime novelist invites his wife's lover to his mansion for a high-stakes game of wits. The ensuing psychological duel unfolds within the confines of the opulent estate, where deception and cunning intertwine as both men vie for the upper hand in their complex rivalry.

9 'Jeremiah Johnson'

Directed by Sydney Pollack

Set in mid-19th century America, mountain man and war veteran Jeremiah Johnson (Robert Redford) seeks a life of solitude and peace in the mountains of the frontier. After running into trouble with the local Native American tribe, Johnson's quest for solace becomes a quest for vengeance. A vendetta between two unwavering forces threatens the fragile peace of the land.

Jeremiah Johnson is a sweeping adventure epic that captures the natural beauty (and danger) of the American frontier in a manner that few movies have before. The minimal dialogue of the movie necessitates a commanding and physical performance from Redford. The thrills are plentiful (even if the context is a little culturally dated) and the craftsmanship behind it all is impressive.