With countless remarkable movies streaming all around the globe, it surely isn't unusual for anyone who enjoys cinema to wonder how long it would take them to watch all the greats, especially when you have no clue where to start. While there is a good chance that some of the best pictures ever made will not be properly appreciated by everyone in the world, making an effort to watch at least some of the classics usually ends up being more than worth it in the end.

What better social network than Reddit, a well-known platform of communities where people are more than welcome to dive into their shared interests and passions, to openly ask the world for movie recs? From The Shawshank Redemption to Lawrence of Arabia, these are some of the must-watch essentials according to global users.

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Banker Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) is sentenced to spend the rest of his life in Shawshank State Penitentiary for the murders of his wife and her lover despite mantaining his innocence. He then bonds with Red (Morgan Freeman) and both characters share a strong relationship over the years.

Reflecting on hope, this inspiring 1994 movie with a solid 9.3 IMDb rating is undoubdtedly one of the most critically acclaimed and well-known movies ever. Many on Reddit agree that The Shawkshank Redemption is an essential movie that everyone should watch at least once in their lifetime. According to user u/Complex_Head_1057 and many more, the Frank Darabont movie is a must.

'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind follows a tough break-up in which Kate Winslet's character Clementine undergoes a medical procedure to eliminate all memories of her boyfriend Joel, played by Jim Carrey, who ultimately does the same.

Pinpointing the importance of dealing with negative emotions, this beloved sci-fi romance depicts indifference as the main enemy of happiness, contrary to what the title suggests. Like user u/druemyrabell said, it's "one of those movies that changed the way I look at life."

'City of God' (2002)

Set in the slums of Rio de Janeiro and centering around two kids with very different life aspirations — one wants to be a photographer, while the other aims to be a kingpin — this phenomenal film accurately and painfully portrays poverty, violence, and the struggles of those who live in the favela called the Cidade de Deus.

With 111 upvotes, Brazillian masterwork City of God is also a popular title among Reddit users. On another post, user u/roger_ commented: "One of my top five movies. Great cinematography too."

'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Revolving around the Vietnam war in 1970, 1979's Apocalypse Now follows Captain Willard, played by Martin Sheen, who goes on a mysterious mission to seek out Green Beret Colonel, Walter Kurtz (Marlon Brando), whose army has crossed the border into Cambodia and is conducting hit-and-run missions against the Viet Cong and NVA. Believing that the Colonel is out of his mind, the army seeks to eliminate him with the help of Willard.

According to many movie enthusiasts, the Francis Ford Coppola movie is an essential watch. User u/gauravbhatia1922 adds: "One should watch this film for the sheer scale, characters, storyline and the vision of the director. It’s like descending into madness, and you flow with the characters into it without being able to stop yourself. This movie never left me. It was way ahead of its time."

'American Beauty' (1999)

Sam Mendes' compelling piece American Beauty follows the life of a sexually frustrated suburban father during a severe mid-life crisis — after deciding to drop his job, the protagonist finds himself completely infatuated by his daughter's best friend.

Exploring the fears of growing older and losing hope for true love, this iconic movie stole a lot of hearts from the moment it premiered. On Reddit, a deleted user says: "Incredibly human story told from so many angles."

'Casablanca' (1942)

Possibly the most treasured romance movie of all time, 1942's Casablanca is legendary in every sense of the word. It tells the story of an American expatriate named Rick Blaine (Bogart) who struggles to decide whether or not to help his fugitive ex-lover Ilsa (Bergman) and her husband Victor (Henreid) during the second World War.

In the words of user u/hankjmoody, Michael Curtiz' acclaimed film is "the epitome of black and white cinema." On other Reddit post, a comment from u/DonRicardo1958 saying that "once you watch Casablanca, dozens of cultural references will make more sense" got 211 upvotes.

'The Godfather' (1972)

Surely, The Godafther earned a spot on this list. Set in 1955, the groundbreaking first installment in The Godfather trilogy follows the stories of the Corleone family under patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), showcasing the development of his son Michael Corleone (Pacino) from family black sheep to a mafia boss.

When asked for movies to watch at least once in their lifetime, several Reddit users instantly named the Francis Ford Coppola movie. What makes the film such a great gangster crime even today is possibly — not only, but also — the way a very simple story turned into something remarkable thanks to the flawless way it was executed, turning The Godfather into a legendary movie in almost no time.

'2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

1968's 2001: A Space Odyssey is arguably the most epic movie out of the entire sci-fi genre, and it centers around a journey to Jupiter after the discovery of an alien monolith there. Although it may not be everyone's cup of tea due to its slow-paced storyline, the innovative Stanley Kubrick classic remains highly referenced even today.

On the platform, u/trueblue_sky comments: "The cinematography in 2001: A Space Odyssey is incredible especially when you remember it was made over 50 years ago!" To which u/aares23 replies: "Kubrick was so ahead of his time when he made Space Odyssey."

'12 Angry Men' (1957)

With a title that screams "conflict" and "confrontation", 12 Angry Men follows, during a first-degree murder trial, twelve members of the jury as they deliberate the conviction or acquittal of an 18-year-old Puerto Rican boy accused in the stabbing death of his father.

The 1957 film is, deservingly, a favorite among Reddit users, counting with 123 upvotes in a "must-watch movies" post. Heavily focusing on story and character, the international praise for Sidney Lumet's masterpiece is never-ending.

'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

With Oscar-winning cinematography, Lawrence of Arabia is set during World War I and stars legend Peter O'Toole, who was made famous in the role. Following British Lieutenant Lawrence, who is sent to Arabia to find Prince Faisal (Alec Guinness), defeat the Turks and weaken the Germans, David Lean's movie is entertaining and captivating.

Almost 60 years later, Lawrence of Arabia remains a crystal clear option for those who need great movie suggestions: "I'll give the obvious answer to the question: Lawrence of Arabia," u/Tevesh_CKP commented under a Reddit post.

