It seems inarguable that cinema has been the dominant force in popular culture for the past century, and will continue to be vitally important to personal cultural identities going forward. In addition to serving as the broadest form of entertainment, a truly great film has the ability to inspire its audience to think critically about important subjects. Certain films have become so heavily referenced by popular culture at large that they are required viewing by anyone who considers themselves to be an informed citizen.

It’s not always clear which films become essential, as cinema is not an art form that can be judged through quantitative merits. Even if a film wins the Academy Award for Best Picture, there is no guarantee that it will be remembered for decades past its initial release. Here are ten movies that are essential to your popular culture awareness.

10 ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

The Dark Knight marked a noticeable shift within the way in which Hollywood made blockbuster movies, as it proved that even the broadest form of commercial entertainment could have some very ambitious and ambiguous ideas. Although it’s still a sequel to Batman Begins that includes all the action and worldbuilding that one would expect from a great superhero movie, The Dark Knight served as a commentary on the policies of the Bush administration, with a specific focus on the response to the war on terror.

Heath Ledger’s performance as the Joker is one of the most iconic of all-time, and became even more legendary due to his unfortunate death. It’s hard to think of another movie villain who has been referenced, parodied, and cited as much as Ledger’s interpretation of the legendary “Crown Prince of Crime” from the Batman comics.

9 ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Goldfinger was not the first James Bond movie, as Sean Connery had already starred in both Dr. No and From Russia With Love in the two years prior. However, Goldfinger set many of the precedents that were essential to the Bond series, including the cheeky humor, over-the-top musical introductions, ruthless villains, and interesting gadgets.

The Bond franchise became true blockbusters thanks to Goldfinger, which guaranteed that the series would continue on for several more decades. The most successful Bond films that have been released since, such as On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, GoldenEye, and Casino Royale, have all been drawing from the template of Goldfinger. Several other franchises have attempted to capture the success of Goldfinger, including Indiana Jones, Mission: Impossible, Die Hard, Jason Bourne, Lethal Weapon, Kingsman, John Wick, The Matrix, Austin Powers, and even the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

8 ‘The Godfather’ (1972)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

The Godfather is often cited as the greatest film of all-time, and for good reason. Francis Ford Coppola managed to turn a somewhat trashy novel by Mario Puzo and turn it into a new American epic about the dynamics within a family; although mobsters in film were generally depicted as being faceless monsters, The Godfather presented a really empathic story revolving around Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) as he struggled to decide if he wanted to live up to the legacy of his father, Vito (Marlon Brando).

Crime cinema as it exists today would not have been possible without the inspiration of The Godfather and its sequel, The Godfather: Part II; without Coppola’s two defining masterpieces, films like Goodfellas, Pulp Fiction, The Usual Suspects, The Departed, The Untouchables, and Uncut Gems simply would not exist. Quotes like “I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse” are now iconic.

7 ‘Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope’ (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope may be the single most important film of the 20th century, as it essentially created the template for which all future blockbuster storytelling would intend to replicate. The original Star Wars trilogy was unique in how it pulled from a variety of influences; George Lucas paid homage to the samurai films of Akira Kurosawa, science fiction serials like Flash Gordon, the classic westerns of John Ford, and many of the anti-authoritarian sentiments that became mainstream in the aftermath of the Vietnam War.

Star Wars is still a popular franchise today, as the saga has existed long enough that there are now multiple generations of fans, each of whom has grown up with a different era of the franchise. Even someone who has never seen a frame of the films would be able to identify characters like Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and Darth Vader.

6 ‘The Lion King’ (1994)

Directed by Rob Minkoff and Roger Allers

The Lion King changed animation forever, and proved that it was a medium that was worth taking seriously as a true form of art. While The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast had both been heavily acclaimed, The Lion King appealed to highbrow sensibilities by creating a mythic story about fathers and sons that drew heavily from the works of William Shakespeare, with a specific focus on Hamlet.

The Lion King established a unique style of aesthetics that many animated features would draw from, and managed to briefly sustain an interest in 2D animation, even though Toy Story would be released only one year later. It was also a notable moment within the use of music to enhance animated films, as The Lion King won Academy Awards for both composer Hans Zimmer and the legendary pop artist Elton John.

5 ‘Titanic’ (1997)

Directed by James Cameron

Titanic served as definitive proof that James Cameron was tapped into audience sensibilities better than any other filmmaker. Titanic was a massive success by any possible metric; it became the highest grossing film of all-time (until Cameron passed it with Avatar), won the Oscar for Best Picture, appealed to film critics because of its impeccable craft, and set a generation of young hearts spiraling due to the undeniable star power of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Titanic is proof that Hollywood can produce something that takes over the monoculture, as there have been few films since that were as heavily discussed. What’s remarkable is that the film still holds up very well almost three decades later, and Cameron is continuing to move the industry forward as he works on his Avatar sequels, which have become similar spectacles for a new generation of viewers.

4 ‘Iron Man’ (2008)

Directed by Jon Favreau

Iron Man served as the first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has changed the way that Hollywood studios approach potential franchises forever. After Iron Man effectively laid the groundwork for the MCU to continue with crossover events like The Avengers, rival production companies became obsessed with creating similar universes that could pool together their best properties.

While it may not be as good of a superhero film compared to classics like Superman: The Movie or Spider-Man 2, Iron Man is about as perfect as a modern blockbuster can get. Although any visual effects sequence is bound to be outdone by another film in just a few short years, the first Iron Man had the genius of Robert Downey Jr. to make it even more compelling. It would not be unfair to compare the work that Downey did in the first Iron Man to the performances by classical movie stars like Cary Grant, John Wayne, or Clint Eastwood.

3 ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ (1968)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

2001: A Space Odyssey is likely the most ambitious film ever made, and represents an absolute peak in terms of artistic innovation. Stanley Kubrick was an unparalleled genius who managed to make masterpieces in almost every genre; with 2001: A Space Odyssey, Kubrick managed to turn the premise of a science fiction adventure into a deeply spiritual epic that questions the origins and fate of humanity.

2001: A Space Odyssey created a very realistic version of space travel on screen, which ironically predated the actual Apollo 11 moon landing by a year. It’s one of the rare films that is still discussed and debated over five decades since its release, as cinephiles are still divided about what images like the “monolith” and the “star child” are actually intended to represent. Directors inspired by 2001: A Space Odyssey include Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg, among many others.

2 ‘Citizen Kane’ (1941)

Directed by Orson Welles

Citizen Kane is another film that is cited by many film pundits as the greatest of all-time, and seemed to be the de facto choice up until the release of The Godfather turned it into a legitimate debate. Citizen Kane tells a quintessential story about the rise and fall of the American dream; Orson Welles’ explores the life of a troubled child as he amasses power, makes many innovations, becomes consumed by his own indulges, and ultimately becomes the very thing he had once aimed to destroy.

Citizen Kane created a form of epic filmmaking that was epic in scope, yet very personal in its characters and stakes; other films to use this format included classics like Lawrence of Arabia, There Will Be Blood, The Social Network, Oppenheimer, and The Brutalist. The use of a twist ending and non-linear narrative techniques were also groundbreaking in terms of their replication by subsequent films.

1 ‘Do the Right Thing’ (1989)

Directed by Spike Lee

Do the Right Thing is a film that holds up today just as much as it did in 1989, as Spike Lee captured the chaos of American race relations by forcing the audience to face undeniable, albeit difficult to swallow truths about their own inherent biases. While Do the Right Thing is actually a very entertaining film that is filled with memorable performances from Rosie Perez, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Turturro among others, it's also a prayer for peace during a time in which the nation is divided.

Lee became the first black filmmaker to be taken seriously by Hollywood, and led to the success of brilliant artists like John Singleton, Steven McQueen, Jordan Peele, Ryan Coogler, and Barry Jenkins. In the wake of recent events in America, Do the Right Thing is painfully honest in a way that most Hollywood films could never be today.

