Box office is certainly not an indication of quality, as there are more than a few financially successful films that are not anywhere close to being classics. While Transformers: Age of Extinction, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Jurassic World Dominion, and the remake of The Lion King all made more than $1 billion each at the global box office, they are generally perceived to be some of the worst blockbusters in recent memory.

It can be very upsetting when great films underperform financially, as it means that there are less people that are able to experience their brilliance because of a failure in their marketing or rollout. However, some films managed to find a resurgence thanks to home media and streaming, and eventually work their ways into conversations regarding genuine classics. Here are ten essential movies that flopped at the box office.

10 ‘Dazed and Confused’ (1993)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Dazed and Confused is regarded as being one of Richard Linklater’s best films, as it mastered the “slice of life” style of storytelling that makes him such an exciting director who was doing something radically different within the indie world. Although there were many coming-of-age stories in the 1990s that were successful, Linklater was able to explore the strange, upsetting, and frequently hilarious events that happen when transitioning between different schools.

Although it sadly was not a box office success at the time, Dazed and Confused became a cult classic, and earned a lot of attention due to its brilliant soundtrack. It was also a film that helped launch the careers of many exciting actors, including Matthew McConaughey, who would go on to collaborate with Linklater several more times on the dark comedy Bernie and the revisionist western The Newton Boys.

9 ‘The Big Lebowski’ (1998)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

The Big Lebowski embodies everything that makes the Coen brothers so special; it features existentialist themes, baffling non-sequiturs, a great soundtrack, and some of the most amazing characters in film history. Although the Coens were coming off the success of the dark comedy Fargo, which won them the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, The Big Lebowski seriously underperformed at the box office.

The Big Lebowski is now regarded as one of the greatest comedies ever made, and has a particularly enthusiastic fanbase that worship Jeff Bridges’ incredible performance as “The Dude,” the stoner hero who gets caught up in a mystery plot. In addition to being one of the single most quotable movies ever made, The Big Lebowski has a surprisingly deep level of philosophical undertones that have been studied by film scholars and historians alike, and has even inspired its own religion.

8 ‘The Thing’ (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

The Thing is one of the few remakes that is better than the original in every capacity. While The Thing From Another World was a charming slice of B-movie cinema, John Carpenter’s brilliant remake redefined what a monster movie could look like. Carpenter was able to take a look at a confined environment and show how paranoia and fear could lead humans to make irrevocable decisions.

The Thing marked a major step forward in the development of makeup effects, as the artistry used to bring the titular creature to life was ahead of its time. Although it is possible to view The Thing purely as a work of entertainment, there is also a deeper level of discussion that comes from the film’s ambiguous ending; the questioning of loyalty that takes place within the bunker serves as an eerie parallel to the ongoing tensions of the Cold War.

7 ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ (1946)

Directed by Frank Capra

It’s A Wonderful Life is now regarded as one of the most quintessential Christmas films ever made, and has become a film that many families watch every year during the holiday season. The notion of a character questioning what the world would be like without them has also become a recurring archetype in family films, but It’s A Wonderful Life was the first to use this plot.

It’s A Wonderful Life is the rare box office disappointment that became a genuine classic, as it is now regarded as one of the best films of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Although there are certainly some contextual elements that may be slightly confusing to audiences of a younger age, the themes of good will, forgiveness, and love that are dominant in It’s A Wonderful Life have allowed it to age very well, and ensured its legacy in the years to come.

6 ‘Blow Out’ (1981)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Blow Out is regarded as one of the best films of Brian De Palma’s career, as it perfectly combined the voyeurism, suspense, and satire that makes him such a unique artist. Blow Out was a film that was in love with the idea of cinema itself, as it stars John Travolta as a sound recorder on a low budget film that ends up bearing witness to a murder, which turns out to be part of a larger conspiracy.

Blow Out may have been considered too niche at the time of its release, particularly because of the cynical ways in which De Palma tears down the notion of the American dream. However, the brilliant editing, which is best evident in the film’s now iconic ending, has ensured that it is held up as one of the gold standards of the political thriller genre in the years that have followed.

5 ‘The Fabelmans’ (2022)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

The Fabelmans is perhaps the most personal film of Steven Spielberg’s entire career, as it tells a semi-autobiographical story about the Jewish teenager Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), who decides to become a filmmaker. Although it was evidently a film inspired by Spielberg’s challenging family life and the divorce of his parents, The Fabelmans was not able to reach that same box office heights that he had topped with blockbusters like Jaws and Jurassic Park.

The Fabelmans isn’t only one of the best films of Spielberg’s entire career, but one of the great depictions of what it is like to be an emerging artist. Although it sadly seemed to underperform at the Academy Awards as well, The Fabelmans will certainly be a film that scholars will continue to cite when discussing the profound impact that Spielberg had on the direction of cinema.

4 ‘Silence’ (2016)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Silence was a longstanding passion project for Martin Scorsese, who had dreamed for years about making a film about the persecution of Christian missionaries in feudal Japan. Silence is a deeply challenging film about the nature of faith and the silence of god, and does not contain the sort of action and crime that one might expect from a Scorsese film; unsurprisingly, general audiences were interested in a hostile historical epic that was almost three hours long.

Silence continues to improve with age, as it serves as a perfect companion piece to Scorsese’s controversial religious epic The Last Temptation of Christ from 1988, which also underperformed due to the backlash that it received from Christian groups. Silence is not an easy film to watch because of its brutality, but it does feature truly brilliant performances by Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, and Liam Neeson.

3 ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ (1994)

Directed by Frank Darabont

The Shawshank Redemption is now regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, as it tells a timeless story about hope and friendship that can help anyone get through a rough period within their life. Despite the fact that it has been heralded as the greatest film ever made on IMDb for well over a decade, The Shawshank Redemption flopped at the box office when it was first released, and even lost the Academy Award for Best Picture to Forrest Gump.

The Shawshank Redemption was a film that earned a second life on cable and home video, and became renowned for its inspirational quality. Given the many publications and fan groups that now cite it as one of the best films ever made, it is safe to say that The Shawshank Redemption has grown much more attention in the years following its disappointing theatrical rollout.