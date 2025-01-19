Movies have existed for over a century, constantly evolving to keep up with modern standards and stories. They have come a long way, adapting from trends like the Western genre to the Superhero genre today and most likely some other long-lasting trend in the future. No matter what's in and what's out, certain movies stand the test of time, providing a timeless experience and establishing itself as an essential film.

This list will rank the ten most essential timeless films based on their staying power, relevance today, rewatchability, overall quality, how groundbreaking/revolutionary they are, and their impact on cinema. These ten movies prove to be both essential and timeless at the same time, with every fan needing to watch these movies at least once to understand their influence, relevance, and why they are still popular today.

10 'Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope' (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

Directed by George Lucas

There are many large franchises, such as Marvel and Mission: Impossible. But the most influential and popular is arguably Star Wars, with Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope kicking off the expansive universe. The film follows Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), a young farm boy who discovers his destiny and must train to be a Jedi and defeat the tyrannical Empire and the imposing Darth Vader, one of the strongest Sith in Star Wars.

A New Hope is a classic version of the hero's journey, a staple storytelling formula that never gets old, no matter the iterations. This movie uses that formula the best, delivering an underdog story in an intriguing and mystical sci-fi world full of wonders and drama. While the visual effects aren't up to standard anymore, they still present a unique charm to this universe that makes it great to rewatch. A New Hope revolutionized sci-fi and franchises, becoming one of the most impactful movies in history.

9 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Directed by Victor Fleming

Directed by Victor Fleming

The recently released Wicked should remind fans how popular and essential The Wizard of Oz is. Starting in the quiet state of Kansas, a tornado mystically transports Dorothy (Judy Garland) to the wonderous world of Oz. Alone and unsure what to do, Dorothy sets out on a quest to meet the wizard in hopes of returning home, and along the way, she meets a colourfl cast of characters all seeking their own wishes.

While The Wizard of Oz wasn't the first color movie, it popularized and perfected the use of technicolor, ushering in a new era of movies. The movie also utilized astonishing visual and practical effects that still look great today, proving to be an essential classic. Its relatable themes and characters make it easy to watch and have much to say that fans can enjoy in any decade.

8 'Rocky' (1976)

Directed by John G. Avildsen

Directed by John G. Avildsen

Sports and movies are arguably the two most prominent forms of entertainment, meaning the combination of the two results in a widespread appeal. Rocky follows the titular character, a small-time Philadelphia boxer who gets the opportunity of a lifetime: fighting the world champion. Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) trains to bring down the champ while dealing with his own issues and love.

Rocky is the best sports movie ever, making it not a hard decision to put it on a list of essential movies. This is the ultimate underdog story, and everyone loves an underdog, regardless of the time, making Rocky perfect for any era. The action and fights are entertaining, but the heart of the film is the drama and characters, creating a character-focused story that is as endearing as it is groundbreaking.