The Oscars used to be widely regarded as the pinnacle of cinematic recognition, with cinephiles - and even the general public - putting a lot of weight on the Academy's decisions. This has waned in recent years for a number of reasons, with the award ceremony seeming to lose relevance with every year. Still, even in its heyday, the Oscars were prone to making mistakes. This included bestowing gold on movies that were forgotten years later, or completely overlooking films that would change the game and later be recognized as classics.

With this in mind, this looks at some of the very best movies that received no Oscar nominations at all. Despite being snubbed, the following films exerted a massive influence. Many of them became cult favorites, continuing to charm fans years or even decades later. Others inspired subsequent filmmakers, helping to reshape cinema forever. All of them are essential, and prove that the movies that receive the best reviews today are not necessarily the ones that will be recognized as the masterpieces of tomorrow.

10 'Léon: The Professional' (1994)

Directed by Luc Besson

"Is life always this hard, or is it just when you're a kid?" "Always like this." Among Luc Besson's very best movies, Léon: The Professional follows the unlikely bond between Léon (Jean Reno), a stoic hitman, and Mathilda (Natalie Portman in a breakout performance), a young girl seeking vengeance for her family’s murder. The duo navigates a dangerous underworld, slowly forming a surrogate family.

The outstanding performances do most of the heavy lifting, but Besson's script is also engaging and genuinely thrilling, and the director's visual flair is very much on display. Gary Oldman also delights with his villain performance (a sentence that could be used to describe countless films). The finished product is a slick urban thriller with a lot of heart (even if it's occasionally a touch sentimental). Not for nothing, the movie quickly became a cult classic, and its energy remains infectious three decades later.

9 'The Shining' (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

"All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy." Stanley Kubrick's filmography is studded with masterpieces, not least his towering Stephen King adaptation. The Shining chronicles Jack Torrance's (Jack Nicholson) descent into madness while caretaking the isolated Overlook Hotel with his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and son, Danny (Danny Lloyd). Kubrick serves up a steady stream of iconic imagery, from the blood-filled elevators to the chilling maze chase.

Indeed, The Shining towers over most '80s horror movies, pulling off a great balance of psychological realism and hard-hitting scares (the old woman in the bathroom being perhaps the prime example). The author might not have liked the movie's ambiguity when it came to whether the hauntings were real or not, but this approach works to the film's benefit. Overall, The Shining is a cinematic maze, disorienting the viewer with an overload of stimuli, contexts, and interpretable details. Despite opening to mixed reviews, it was quickly recognized as a high watermark for the genre.

8 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

Directed by Richard Linklater

"If there's any kind of magic in this world, it must be in the attempt of understanding someone, sharing something." Richard Linklater has a stacked filmography, including everything from the trippy philosophizing of Waking Life to the real-life grandeur of Boyhood. His finest achievement, however, might be the Before trilogy, his sprawling romantic drama series starring Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke. Any of the three could have made this list, but the first movie is particularly sweet.

It's about Jesse, an American traveler, and Céline, a French student, who meet on a train and decide to spend a night together in Vienna. As they wander the city, the two share profound conversations about life, love, and destiny. It's a story that feels both profoundly personal and universally relatable. Taken together, the Before movies make for one of the cinematic trilogies that can give Lord of the Rings a run for its money.

7 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Directed by Joel Coen

"That rug really tied the room together." This hilarious effort by the Coen brothers is a quirky, genre-defying odyssey, boasting one of Jeff Bridges's strongest performances. He plays Jeff Lebowski, aka "The Dude", a laid-back slacker who becomes embroiled in a convoluted kidnapping plot after a case of mistaken identity. Bridges imbues the character with effortless charm and vulnerability, as well as an almost naive boyishness.

From here, The Big Lebowski expands into the zaniest of crime comedies, boasting memorable lines, absurd twists, a groovy soundtrack, and a stream of surreal sequences. Indeed, the fantasy scenes are really well done, especially the vibrant Hollywood-style musical numbers with Julianne Moore. All these wacky elements add up to a masterpiece of stoner noir. Although a cult favorite now, many critics with lukewarm toward the film on release, and it was completely overlooked at that year's Oscars.