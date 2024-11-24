It's hard to find any movie fan who doesn't love a good mystery. Whether it's a cryptic comedy mystery or a chilling whodunit murder case, the genre has something for every movie goer who enjoys playing an amateur sleuth. The movie mystery was initially popularized on the silver screen by stories written by notable authors such as Raymond Chandler, Arthur Conan Doyle, Daphne du Maurier, and, without question, Agatha Christie.

Christie is essentially known for her intricate whodunit mysteries that have been adapted for the big and small screen for decades. This specific story structure has gone on to influence many future writers and filmmakers. While there are a handful of Christie's film adaptations that are exceptional, there are other excellent mystery thrillers such as The Big Sleep, In the Heat of the Night, and Knives Out, that are guaranteed to satisfy any bonafide Christie fan.

10 'Fracture' (2007)

Directed by Gregory Hoblit

The 2007 movie Fracture is easily one of the most underrated psychological thriller mysteries that toys with audiences from beginning to end. The movie stars Ryan Gosling as a young, up-and-coming prosecutor, William Beachum, who, before accepting a new job at a private law firm, agrees to take on one final case against an aeronautical engineer, Ted Crawford (Anthony Hopkins), who has been charged with the murder of his wife.

The unique element to Fracture is that while it seems to be a pretty straight forward case, the mystery arises from Hopkin's character, who chooses to defend himself in court, proving to be more cunning than Gosling's character expected. The ongoing guessing game and unwavering anticipation leaves audiences on edge wondering how and if Hopkin's character is capable of getting away with murder, making Fracture a thrilling mystery with a jaw-dropping twist.

9 'Laura' (1944)

Directed by Otto Preminger

Otto Preminger's classic film noir, Laura, redefined the traditional murder mystery and is credited as one of the best mystery thrillers of all time. Dana Andrews stars as a New York detective, Mark McPherson, who is assigned to investigate the murder of a beautiful advertising executive, Laura Hunt (Gene Tierney), who was gunned down in her apartment. As McPherson begins talking to Hunt's friends and associates, he starts to feel as though he knew her, ultimately falling under her spell that many men had fallen victim to one time or another.

Based on Vera Caspary's 1943 novel, Laura isn't the average mystery thriller and features a shocking twist that secures audiences' full and undivided attention. Even with the twist, Laura still follows the blueprint of a classic Christie mystery, but with Caspary's personal touch that blends effortlessly with Christie's style. Between everyone being a potential suspect in Hunt's murder to the subtle trail of clues, Laura is a must-see mystery thriller for any serious Christie fan.

8 'Mystic River' (2003)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood's Mystic River is a modern neo-noir thriller with a murder mystery set in a small, tight-knit community in Boston, leading to heightened tensions and a rush to judgment. Sean Penn takes on the role of a former convict, Jimmy Marcus, who, after his daughter is found murdered, becomes paranoid and suspicious of everyone, including one of his childhood friends (Tim Robbins) who was the last person to see her alive.

Mystic River is a gripping mystery film which features compelling performances by an ensemble cast including Kevin Bacon, Laura Linney, and Laurence Fishburne. Eastwood brilliantly draws audiences down a logical path, serving as an effective distraction by uncovering a side mystery involving Penn and his friends when they were kids. Similar to Christie's work, Mystic River has several mysteries within the main mystery, essentially creating an intense snowball effect that leads several people to a point of no return.

7 'The Big Sleep' (1946)

Directed by Howard Hawks

Raymond Chandler's famous detective novel, The Big Sleep, was adapted for the silver screen by director, Howard Hawks, and stars Humphrey Bogart as the author's famous private eye, Philip Marlowe. The classic mystery starts with Marlowe being hired by the wealthy General Sternwood (Charles Waldron), who wants the gumshoe to resolve a case of blackmail against his youngest daughter (Martha Vickers). As Marlowe begins his investigation, what starts out as a seemingly solvable case weaves itself into a complex web of deception, greed, and murder.

The Big Sleep is one of the best adaptations of Chandler's work and is more about the process of a criminal investigation rather than the final results. The movie captures Chandler's on-page style with moments of dry humor and a consistent cynical tone that reflects the core elements of the classic film noir. Overall, The Big Sleep checks every crucial requirement of an intricate, double-crossing thrilling mystery, solidifying its spot on the list.

6 'Rear Window' (1954)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window is an iconic testament of Hitchcock's reputation as The Master of Suspense, ranking as one of the director's most thrilling mysteries. The film stars James Stewart as a photographer, J.B. Jefferies, who, after suffering a broken leg, is bound to a wheelchair and cooped up in his apartment. In an effort to pass the time, Jefferies begins to watch his neighbors and soon becomes familiar with their routines. When Jefferies witnesses a heated argument between a married couple, he becomes suspicious of the husband (Raymond Burr) when the wife seemingly disappears.

Similar to several of Christie's works, Rear Window takes place in a single setting and immerses audiences into Jefferies' risky voyeurism, specifically through Hitchcock's use of point-of-view shots. The overall plot is a slow-burning mystery full of unbearable suspense and intensity, taking an inevitable toll on viewers who begin to feel they are Jefferies' willing accomplices. Through Hitchcock's detailed eye and a carefully spun mystery, Rear Window is a one-of-a-kind mystery thriller that even Christie would admire with envy.

5 'Sleuth' (1972)

Directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Laurence Olivier stars in Joseph L. Mankiewicz's 1972 mystery thriller Sleuth as an author of detective novels and gambler, Andrew Wyke, who approaches his wife's middle-class lover, Milo Tindle (Michael Caine) to take his wife off his hands so he can be with his more appealing mistress. In an attempt to help Tindle support Wyke's high-maintenance wife, Wyke suggests that Tindle take jewelry from the house which he has under insurance, but what begins as an unusual proposition turns into a high-stakes game for both men with no point of return.

The plot of the Oscar nominated film Sleuth might seem a bit impractical, but it manages to convey a rather alluring scenario that transforms into a puzzling case of whodunit. Even though Sleuth has its own distinctive story, the film still embodies several characteristics of a Christie mystery that will satisfy any fan while still introducing its own spin on a riveting mystery thriller. Sleuth falls into its own unique category of a mystery thriller and, with spectacular performances by both Caine and Olivier, it's one that deserves to be on any Christie fan's watchlist.

4 'In the Heat of the Night' (1967)

Directed by Norman Jewison

Sidney Poitier stars in the Oscar-winning mystery thriller, In the Heat of the Night, as Virgil Tibbs, a Philadelphia detective who, while passing through Sparta, Mississippi, is arrested on suspicion of murder by a racist police chief, Bill Gillespie (Rod Steiger). When Tibbs not only proves his innocence as well as another suspect's, he takes it upon himself to join forces with Gillespie and help find the real killer.

Based on John Ball's 1965 novel, In the Heat of the Night is an edgy mystery thriller as well as a vital film of the 1960s that boldly addressed taboo themes at the time, including racism and corruption within law enforcement, all tied into a tantalizing murder mystery. While the film leaves a lasting and powerful impression on audiences, it follows a neatly laid plot similar to Christie's structure with in-depth characters that each play a significant role in the overall mystery. In the Heat of the Night is not only a modern rendition of a Christie-style story, but also a vital mystery thriller that everyone should see at some point in their lives.